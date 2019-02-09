Starz Play Arabia to Talk About Their Success with Gotransverse and Recurring Payment Strategies at Monetize 11 Amsterdam

Gotransverse Sponsors MGI Research’s Monetize 11 Amsterdam Conference – the Premier Agile Monetization Platform Event in Europe.

AMSTERDAM — Gotransverse (http://www.gotransverse.com), a leading provider of enterprise quote-to-cash solutions, today announced that one of its showcase customers, Starz Play Arabia, will be speaking at Monetize 11 Amsterdam, discussing their success with Gotransverse to support their complex billing and subscription revenue strategy. Gotransverse is one of the sponsors of Monetize 11 Amsterdam, which is scheduled to be held here February 12.

Starz Play CIO, Saleem Bhatti, is scheduled to talk about their recurring billing system which provides subscription video-on-demand (VOD) services to customers in 19 different countries. Starz Play Arabia streams thousands of movies, documentaries, and television programs to customers in the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan. The company needed a scalable solution capable of handling complex, high-volume subscriptions. Starz Play offers a range of usage-based payment methods, which has resulted in increased customer adoption and satisfaction.

As part of his presentation, Bhatti will discuss their unique challenge with direct carrier billing. In the Middle East, the majority of consumers want to pay for streaming entertainment services as part of their mobile phone bill, so services providers need to work with telecom companies, including support for complex billing and unique subscription management rules, and the ability to accommodate last-minute carrier handling charges and change requests. Starz Play customers get an optimal experience, choosing daily, weekly, or monthly subscriptions billed through their mobile carrier or their credit card.

“We chose Gotransverse as our strategic partner due to their industry-leading telecom and billing domain expertise, which enables them to deftly handle internationalization of billing at high volumes – including mobile billing – and their ability to scale as we expand,” said Bhatti. “The solution enables us to provide an optimal experience for our customers, who prefer to pay as they go via mobile platforms without long-term commitments.”

Following the Starz Play Case Study Presentation from Bhatti at Monetize 11, there will be an Agile Billing Panel Discussion with the CEO of Gotransverse, Jim Messer, along with MGI Research and the CEO of Just.On to give their insights and expectations for upcoming billing shifts in the digital age.

Monetize 11 is the only European event to focus specifically on monetization strategies, including billing, payments, ecommerce, and quote-to-cash strategies. Created for CEOs, CIOs, CFOs, financial professionals, and anyone interested in ecommerce, Monetize 11 has been structured to explore new pricing models and payment methods, including new digital business strategies, subscription pricing, and tactics for frictionless ecommerce.

“Europe has always been a strong market for E-commerce and European businesses are struggling to find better ways to monetize technology services,” said Messer. “Having Starz Play present at the Monetize conference will give us an opportunity to share some of the lessons learned about agile monetization and quote-to-cash. It also will give us an opportunity to meet with MGI analysts to discuss changing market conditions and talk to other professionals about new billing and recurring revenue strategies.”

Gotransverse already has a number of European customers including Amsterdam-based Royal Schiphol Group and eBay Classifieds.

For more information, visit http://www.gotransverse.com/resources/case-study-Starz-play-high-volume-invoicing.

About Starz Play

Starz Play (http://www.Starzplay.com) is a subscription video on demand service that streams Hollywood movies, TV shows, documentaries, kids’ entertainment and same-day-as-the-US series – plus dedicated Arabic and Bollywood content – to 19 countries across the Middle East and North Africa. The service carries thousands of premium titles including exclusive Starz Original content such as Power, Outlander, Spartacus, and The White Queen.

Starz Play allows subscribers to watch its full HD and 4K content via most internet-enabled devices, smart TVs and game consoles, and is widely available on regional IPTV services. Its iOS and Android apps – installed on more than three million devices – also allow downloads for offline playback.

Starz (http://www.Starz.com), a Lionsgate company (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) and State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) are the lead investors along with media and technology investment firms including SEQ Capital Partners and Delta Partners.

About Gotransverse

Gotransverse provides cloud-based software that enables companies in any industry to operate as a subscription business model, including the often-challenging aspects of usage-based pricing and monetization at massive scale. Founded by globally recognized billing experts, the company offers an intelligent billing and subscription management platform that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics, and revenue recognition. Gotransverse was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

For more information, visit http://www.gotransverse.com.