QA Mentor Shared More Insights on Its Popularity as Top Automation Testing Service Provider

QA Mentor has earned an award of one of the top 10 automation testing companies from the CIO applications. On this occasion, the CEO and Founder of the company, Mr. Ruslan Desyatnikov, was interviewed by the media and press reporters. He shared some interesting information and insights on the automation testing services offered by this software testing company.

As per the shared details, the company uses 65 automation testing tools and 56 resource automation pioneers to perform the process of automated software testing. Along with these gigantic automation testing resources, the company also has its own proprietary automated software testing framework which company uses to speed up the process of the development. The company’s CEO and founder shared that this proprietary automation testing tool of the company is more specifically used during the process of automation of the REST and API services.

QA Mentor is recognized as one of the best software testing companies and it serves small business to fortune 500 companies with its best in the industry software testing and QA services. As per the shared details, the automation testing is the demand of the time and almost all customers of the company ask to use the automated software testing over manual testing. Mr. Ruslan Desyatnikov, Founder and CEO of QA Mentor, Inc shared that “The businesses don’t want to wait for long. All they need is faster development and software quality assurance so they can quickly hit the market. The automation testing helps in meeting this need and that’s why it is more in demand these days.”

Ruslan Desyatnikov, Founder and CEO of QA Mentor, Inc shared a case of one of their customers who also belong to the fortune 500 companies. That customer of this top QA company needed the automation testing service and for him, the software quality assurance experts of the company had automated 12000 manual test cases. The execution process took 6 weeks to execute the complete software testing process in which 23 software quality assurance experts work for 6 weeks.

As per the shared details, in the past few months, the company has made so many inventions with the software quality assurance by using automation testing that it won the hearts of the customers as well as many awards because of it. This software testing company succeeded in reducing the 5000 hours manual testing task into 4 days task with its method and automation testing tools.

This QA company inspects the customer need and the nature of the project before offering the automated software testing service. As per the shared details, the automation testing services are only recommended when the nature of the software needs it. If the automated software testing seems to be the need of the project, the company provides complete automation testing service for the full life cycle of the software development. The software quality assurance experts in the company make sure to change the script with all iterations of code modification to assure the effectiveness of the same.

