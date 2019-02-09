Connected Wearable Patches Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2026

The Connected Wearable Patches Market is segmented on the basis of geography, type, and application. Connected wearable patches include tags, tattoos, or small devices that are affixed to the skin and worn for a limited period of time, ranging from an hour to several weeks. The patches also have an element of wireless connectivity and have a medical, health, or wellness purpose that can range from monitoring physiological data to delivering medication. The wearable technology devices are in high demand in the healthcare industry. Several connected wearable products are existing in various forms for many years. The development in wearable patches took place about a decade ago with the arrival of new sensors and low power radio chips. The market for connected wearable patches holds high demand, with the potential to improve the health of patients and contribute to lower healthcare costs.

The market is however in the early stages of development and commercial availability. Advancements in the healthcare sector and growing health awareness worldwide is the primary factor driving the connected wearable patches market. The need to monitor health and fitness using wearable patches has also accentuated demand for the connected wearable patches. Growth in technological and medical capabilities is one of the major factors driving the growth of connected wearable patches market. In terms of revenue, the global connected wearable patches market was US$ 166820 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to be US$ 412470 Mn by 2022.

Connected wearable patches market participants include TempTraq, Qualcomm Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Nemaura Medical Inc., G-Tech Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Inc., Chrono Therapeutics, Blue Spark Technologies, KENZEN, Gentag Inc., Preventice Solutions, Vital Connect, Vancive Medical, Sensium Healthcare, Medtronic, NeuroMetrix, Qardio, iRhythm amongst others.

Connected Wearable Patches, by Application

Connected wearable patches are widely used in monitoring a patient’s conditions and treating them on time. They are also used in diagnosing any abnormalities in body conditions. For instance, people with diabetes prick their fingers multiple times a day to check their blood glucose levels and dose themselves timely with injections of insulin. Monitoring is crucial, as rises in sugar levels in the blood can over time increase a diabetic patient’s risks of developing long-term complications from the disease. When a diabetic person puts the patch on, the device captures sweat from the person’s skin. Sensors within the patch-pick up on the sweat’s pH and note the temperature change that occurs.

The patch then sends a signal alerting high glucose level to inform both, the patient as well as the doctor. Once a high level is detected, heaters in the patch start to dissolve a layer of coating, exposing microneedles that release a drug called Metformin, which help to regulate and reduce high blood sugar levels. This is how a patient’s health is monitored by using skin wearable patches. Such patches are also used in monitoring and treating other body conditions such as obesity, heart attack, and increased blood pressure. In 2018, scientists from the Nanyang Technological University developed a micro-needle patch that delivers fat-burning drugs into the body. The researchers hope that their wearable patch could be used to address worldwide obesity problems without the need for surgical operations.

Connected Wearable Patches Market, by Region

North America is leading in connected wearable patches market, due to the technological advancements and high investments made by the companies in the region. As per the import data of the United States, the shipment of wearable devices in the first quarter of 2015 in the United States reached US$11.4 million units. There was an increase of 200% as compared to previous years. Businesses are developing wearable patches that aim to make living with certain illnesses and conditions more manageable.

For example, the ADAM (asthma detection and monitoring) wearable patch detects symptoms and, via an app connection, monitors inhaler uses and provides warning of impending asthma attacks by sending important data to a patient’s doctor. North America based technology companies such as Intel and Apple are investing heavily in wearable patches. Also, non-tech companies such as Nike, Proteus Digital Health and others are investing heavily in connected wearable patches market.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides both, qualitative and quantitative research of the market, as well as strategic insights along with developments that are being adopted by the key contenders. The report also offers extensive research on the key players in this market and detailed insights on the competitiveness of these players. The key business strategies such as mergers and acquisition (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts adopted by the major players are also recognized and analyzed in the report. For each company, the report recognizes their research institutes, competitors, product type, application and specification, pricing, and gross margin.

