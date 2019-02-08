StoreHippo’s New B2B Features To Help Enterprise Businesses Expand Globally

StoreHippo®, the leading SaaS e-commerce platform, has bolstered its B2B offerings in 2019.

The enhanced features and tools are designed to enable enterprise businesses to go global seamlessly. With a keen eye on upcoming B2B e-commerce trends, StoreHippo has refined the existing tools and added new ones to reduce the barriers and complexities of a global high-volume enterprise business.

These refinements are aimed at handling the challenges of cross-border wholesale business with cutting edge B2B e-commerce solutions. With customized multi-currency shopping carts, better communications channels and ability to use multiple languages on-site as well as in the various communications channels, StoreHippo aims to create a user-friendly experience on B2B sites. With its latest offerings StoreHippo aims to make it easier for B2B merchants to reach, connect and convert global clients.

Also, all the enterprise businesses powered by StoreHippo are Progressive Web Apps (PWA) which means the B2B E-commerce platform makes these sites look, feel and behave like mobile apps without the need to develop one. This means that a huge amount of cost and resources is saved on developing different apps for customers in different languages.

StoreHippo’s latest additions that enhance B2B e-commerce solution are ;

● Multilingual websites to connect with international customers

● Support for Right to left languages

● Powerful user engagement tools with unified notifications

● IP based currency detection for payment in local currency

● Pricing overrides to offer customized pricing based on geolocation

● Multiple payment options to facilitate global orders

● Enquiry generation form to gather special requests of clients

● Improved Tax Engine to auto calculate multi-tier taxes for diverse geolocations

● Better user experience with Single Sign-On (SSO)

● Enhanced security with granular roles

● Powerful blog engine to influence and move prospects through the sales funnel

● Ease of integrating preferred shipping partner through automated logistics platform ShipKaro

CEO and Founder of StoreHippo, Rajiv Kumar says, “With a market value of $7 trillion USD and growing, global B2B e-commerce is the route being taken by enterprise businesses. Storehippo has added tools and features that will eliminate geographical barriers and let the enterprise businesses explore new markets. Our enhanced features have enabled international B2B e-commerce brands to make the buying process less complex and more personalized resulting in higher ROI.”

StoreHippo, a flagship product of Hippo Innovations Pvt. Ltd., is Headquartered in Gurgaon (Delhi/NCR). StoreHippo offers a technologically advanced e-commerce solution for B2B and B2C businesses across diverse industry vertical.

For more information, please visit our website: https://www.storehippo.com