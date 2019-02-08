Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market | SMA Treatment Market | PBIGP

Spinal Muscular Atrophy Management Market is Expected to Increase Around US$ XX Mn by 2025, Due to Inherited Diseases that Affects the Functioning of Muscles Because of Deterioration.

Analyst Speak:

“The Spinal Muscular Atrophy Management Market is anticipated to reach about US$ XX Mn by 2024, and anticipated to expand at a CAGR over seven years of forecast period 2019-2025” due to increased inherited diseases that affects the normal functioning of muscles due to deterioration.

Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “Spinal Muscular Atrophy Management Market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2012-2017 and Forecast 2019-2025” assesses the market performance over seven years forecast period from 2019 to 2024. . The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, key findings and their key strategies also it gives a detailed outline about drivers, restraints, challenges and trends that are faced by the industry.

The spinal muscular atrophy management market size was accounted for US$ XX Mn in 2018 and anticipated to account for US$ X Mn by 2025. Increased prevalence of inherited disease will create demand for spinal muscular atrophy management market. However, factors such as high cost of management and lack of awareness among key stakeholders are expected to hinder the growth of atrophy management market during the forecast period.

Spinal muscular atrophy management market segmented on the basis of type, treatment, region and end users.

Type I Spinal Muscular Atrophy Segment Expected to Dominate the Market

Based on type, type 1 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) emerged as the largest segment of the spinal muscular atrophy treatment market. This segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period as it is one of the most common forms. Increasing incidences of this type and focus of companies on developing drugs for SMA treatment are the key factors contributing to the segment’s largest revenue share

Intrathecal Route of Spinal Muscular Atrophy Management System Will Dominate the Revenue Share.

The intrathecal route led the market in terms of the revenue share in 2017. Spinraza is administered intrathecally. Since the launch of new products is not expected till 2022, this segment is expected to continue its dominance. These treatments can be administered orally, which makes the oral route of administration an important route in terms of clinical studies.

North America Shares Major Revenue Share for Spinal Muscular Atrophy Management Market

Precision Business Insights (PBI) spinal muscular atrophy management market report analyses the market in different regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. According to regional analysis, North-America accounted for major revenue share due to due to the high prevalence of SMA and increased adoption of SMA treatment options in the region. Europe market is expected to grow at significant rate owing to increase in R&D for innovative treatments and growing awareness among key stakeholders.

Strategic Collaborations & Increasing Incidence Rate of Spinal Muscular Atrophy Worldwide is Expected to Augment the Market Growth.

Market strategies such as collaboration play ana important role in the development of the market. For instances, Cytokinetics, Inc., has followed an innovative approach by partnering with a Japanese firm to develop a new drug named Tirasemtiv. Furthermore, the market players have benefitted from the approval of several drugs from the Food and Drug Administration of the U.S.

Some of the key players in the global market for spinal muscular atrophy are AveXis, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, and Cytokinetics, Inc.

Detailed Segmentation

By Type

o Type I

o Type II

o Type III

o Type IV

By Treatment

o Gene replacement surgery or therapy

o Drugs

By End-User Type

o Pfizer, Inc.

o Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

o Biogen Idec.

o Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

o F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

o Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Geography

o North America

 U.S.

 Canada

o Europe

 Germany

 UK

 France

 Russia

 Spain

 Italy

o Asia-Pacific

 China

 Japan

 India

 ASEAN

 Rest of Asia Pacific

o Latin America

 Brazil

 Mexico

 Argentina

 Chile

 Rest of Latin America

