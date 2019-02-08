Plant Stem Cell Market Growth and Sales Forecast 2016-2024

Due to their versatility, plant stem cells are used across diverse applications. Some of the most commonly used plant sources are grape, rose, alpine, swiss apple, gardenia, lilac, edelweiss, and others. Among these, the demand for cultures derived from swiss apple and grape is the highest in the industry. Plant stem cells are therefore undifferentiated cells located at the meristems of a vegetation.

Besides providing a comprehensive overview, the report also covers the key segments of the global plant stem cell market. The factors influencing its growth across these segments are evaluated in detail, apart from which the report includes results obtained from supply chain and manufacturing cost structure analysis. In order to gauge the competitive strengths of buyers and suppliers, the effect of Porter’s five forces on the market is studied in detail as well.

The plant stem cell market is still at a nascent stage and is getting continuously upgraded with innovations and researches exploring their capacity to cater to the market. According to the recent researches, naturally occurring botanicals contain high antioxidant levels and can protect human skin from UV-induced oxidative stress. They also neutralize free radicals and help in reversing the effects of photoaging. Spurred by these factors, the demand for natural compounds is expected to surge, thereby boosting the global plant stem cell market.

Due to the positive results they have demonstrated, plant stem cell cultures are extensively used in the cosmetic industry. This not only presents a plethora of opportunities for the market, but showcases the shifting preference towards contaminant free biosustainable products. Currently, plant stem cell cultures are widely used in skin care and hair care treatment products. These products are high in demand, as the market for anti-aging, hair care, and skin care products has immensely expanded in the last few years.

While cultivating various kinds of plants for research purposes is encouraged, the scope is limited still due to lack of proper knowledge about the extraction process and the prevalence of improper cultivation methods. Nevertheless, with cosmetics and aesthetics gaining popularity across male consumers, the market will have greater opportunities to gain from in the near future.

Regionally, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa constitute the key segments in the global plant stem cell market. Among these, North America and Europe cumulatively held the highest share in the global market, as both these regions boast advanced technologies allowing research on cultivation and extraction. Also, both North America and Europe were the early adopters of improved tools to be used in the agricultural sector. However, over the course of the forecast period, the plant stem cell market in Asia Pacific is expected to beat other regional markets in terms of CAGR.

In order to study the degree of competition prevailing in the market and the impact of policies adopted by the key market players, the report profiles a few of them. In order to provide insights into their strengths and weaknesses, the report conducts SWOT analysis on the companies profiled. Results obtained from the assessment also helps in identifying the opportunities and threats that these companies might witness over the next few years. Valuable information is also obtained from the financial records of these companies.

