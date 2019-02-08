Organic Sugar is the form of sugar which are produced without using chemical pesticides or commercial fertilizer. However, chemically there is no difference between organic sugar and ordinary refined sugar. The global organic sugar market was valued at US$ 784.7 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 1389.5 Mn by 2022. This is due to the growing demand for chemical-free food among customers, which in turn is propelling the market growth of organic farming. Thus, accelerating the market. The increasing food innovation trends and healthy food alternatives among consumers are giving rise to crystal organic cane sugar as a substitute to crystal refined sugar in dairy product and beverages.

Organic sugar Market, by Type

The type segment of this market is bifurcated into crystals and molasses. Crystal type of organic sugar is currently dominating the market. This is due to the changing mindset and lifestyle of consumers, as nowadays people are becoming extremely health cautious. Thus, the rising demand for consumers to consume healthy and natural products is accelerating the market growth.

Organic sugar Market, by Region

Latin America currently holds the maximum market share of the global market. The region is one of the largest sugar producer and exporter in the world. However, they have also managed to acquire high market share in organic sugar due to the high adoption of technically advanced products in farming which is expected to propel the growth of the market globally. In this region, Brazil has captured the leading position in the market. The growing popularity of organic sugar in this region owing to their potential applications in food industries as well as pharmaceutical industries is supporting their market to expand on the global level. The region’s increasing disposable income has also been playing a key role in the organic sugar market growth from the last few years.

Competitive Market Share

The report provides both, qualitative and quantitative research of the market, as well as integrates worthy insights into the rational scenario and favored development methods adopted by the key contenders. The report also offers extensive research on the key players in this market and detailed insights on the competitiveness of these players. The key business strategies such as M&A, affiliations, collaborations, and contracts adopted by the major players are also recognized and analyzed in the report. For each company, the report recognizes their manufacturing base, competitors, product type, application and specification, pricing, and gross margin.

The organic sugar market is fragmented since the market has giant players who are generating maximum market share. Some of the primary players of consolidated global market are Shree Renuka Sugars Limited, Florida Crystals Corporation, Südzucker AG, Now Health Group Inc., Nordzucker AG, Suminter India Organics, Samruddhi Organic Farm (india) Pvt. Ltd., Mehrotra Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd., Assukkar S.A., Pronatec AG, Domino Foods inc., Purcell Mountain Farms, Jalles Machado S/A among others.

At Absolute Markets Insights, we use both top-down and bottom-up approach for calculating the market estimates and market forecast data. We allocate the year-on-year growth rate from 2018 to 2026 and reach to the calculations for the global CAGR. Basically, for estimation of the products and applications, usually, we follow the bottom-up approach, where we track the trends in different regions and their countries. We track down the growth factors, restraints, rules & regulations and opportunities for each country and its region and finally calculate the global numbers. We first track the growth for the U.S. and Rest of North America. With these factors we can estimate the growth and trend for North America, a similar approach would be taken for Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Finally, through our home-grown model, we reach to estimation and forecasting of the global numbers.

Our research study is mainly implemented through a mix of both secondary and primary research. Various sources such as industry magazines, trade journals, and government websites and trade associations are reviewed for gathering precise data. Primary interviews are conducted to validate the market size derived from secondary research. Industry experts, major manufacturers, and distributors are contacted for further validation purpose on the current market penetration and growth trends.

