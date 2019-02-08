Investment Market To Grow At A Higher Rate

The Business Research Company’s global investment market, covers the year-on-year growth of the global investment historic and forecast growth. It also includes chapters on the trends, geographical analysis, and competitive landscape.

The global investment market is forecast to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of around 4 % to 2022.

Investment Trends

Rapid increase in the automation is one of the major trends witnessed in the global investments market. With improved earning capacity, emerging markets growth, the scope and potential for the global investments market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

The insurance brokers & agents segment had the second highest CAGR at 4 % during 2013 – 17 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5 % during 2017 – 2021. Improving sales distribution channels in developing economies are expected to drive the insurance brokers & agents market over the forecast period. However, planned legislation capping commission for insurance brokers in countries such as India and Brazil is expected to act as hindrance to growth of the segment

The global investment is primarily driven by Increasing demand for property & casualty insurance products and rising insurance penetration in developing regions such as Asia and the Middle East & Africa is expected to drive growth over the forecast period.

The global investment market report covers the following regions under the geographical analysis section: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa, South America, and Eastern Europe. Major countries under each of these regions are also covered under the country analysis chapters.

With emergence of Rising insurance penetration and increasing awareness of benefits of insurance in developing economies such as China and India is the key driver for growth during the historic period the global investment is expected to increase in potential and scope. TBRC’s report also covers the global investment market report drivers and restraints in the market.

The global investment market segment shares in each geographic region are mentioned in the report, along with the historic and forecast growth rates for each segment presented visually with supporting reasons to justify the growth rates.

The top companies included in the global investment report are Agricultural Bank of China, Northwestern Mutual, Barclays, JP Morgan, Bank of America

