Global Low-voltage MOSFET Market 2019-2023

Growing investment in solar energy to drive market growth. Consumers are shifting toward the use of renewable energy sources. such as solar energy. to save on electricity costs. This has led to the increased installation of PV cells in recent years. PV cells used in the production of solar energy provide high efficiency at reduced costs. This has encouraged semiconductor manufacturers to enter the PV industry.

Acquire Market Research analysts have predicted that the low-voltage MOSFET market will register a CAGR of nearly 4% by 2023.

Market Overview

Increasing use of electronics in automobiles

Automotive OEMs are integrating advanced safety features such as blind spot detection and alert systems and collision-avoidance systems into their vehicles, primarily due to the increasing number of road accidents and the stringent regulations on fuel efficiency and emissions of carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide at the global level. This is leading to the integration of a large number of electronic components into vehicles, which is driving the demand for low-voltage MOSFET.

Scaling MOSFETs to smaller dimensions

The exponential increase in the demand for feature-packed electronic devices is driving designers and engineers to develop new methodologies and techniques to manage more circuitry within the same area at the same cost. As a result, the size of the transistors is becoming small, and the conventional transistors’ architectures are no longer feasible to be deployed in the current electronic devices.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including STMicroelectronics and TOSHIBA the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the growing investment in solar energy and the increasing use of electronics in automobiles, will provide considerable growth opportunities to low-voltage MOSFET manufactures. Infineon Technologies, ON Semiconductor, Renesas Electronics, STMicroelectronics, and TOSHIBA are some of the major companies covered in this report.

