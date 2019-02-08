Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Intelligence Report for Comprehensive Information 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market (by hypervisor type (hyper-v, VM ware), application (data protection, remote office/branch office, virtual desktop infrastructure, server virtualization, cloud computing, data center consolidation), end-use (healthcare, life science, media, entertainment, IT, telecom, finance)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure . Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Hyper-Converged Infrastructure cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Hyper-Converged Infrastructure growth factors.

The forecast Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Hyper-Converged Infrastructure on a global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global hyper-converged infrastructure market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 42.5% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Increase in demand for data protection and disaster recovery and low total cost of ownership are the factors driving the growth of the global hyper-converged infrastructure market. Additionally, the increase in efficiency of IT infrastructure from various application segments to reduce cost is also rising the demand for the market. However, the high cost of research and development is restraining the growth of the hyper-converged infrastructure market. Moreover, cloud computing is providing major growth opportunities for the global hyper-converged infrastructure market.

Market Segmentation by Hypervisor Type, Application, and End-Use

The report on global hyper-converged infrastructure market covers segments such as hypervisor type, application, and end-use. The hypervisor type segments include hyper-v and VM ware, KVM. On the basis of application, the global hyper-converged infrastructure market is categorized into data protection, remote office/branch office, virtual desktop infrastructure, server virtualization, and cloud computing and data center consolidation. Furthermore, on the basis of end-use, the hyper-converged infrastructure market is segmented as healthcare & life science, media & entertainment, it & telecom, finance, and government.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global hyper-converged infrastructure market such as Nimboxx Inc., Nutanix Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Cisco Systems, Inc., Scale Computing, Simplivity Corporation, Vmware Inc., Maxta Inc., Gridstore, Inc., and Pivot3.

