Global Energy Management System (EMS) Market Size, Share, Growth, Value and Demand

The initial findings about the market depicts that by the end of the forecast period, the residential EMS software market is likely to achieve a winning imperative as new and more efficient technological solutions will be introduced in the market.

Mandatory regulations and policies, increasing concern for reducing carbon footprints, regional government initiatives for digitization of energy infrastructure, government energy incentive programs for industrial sector, and increasing demand for home energy management and building energy management are some of the key factors driving the Energy Management System market.

In 2018, the global Energy Management System (EMS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 18.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Energy Management System (EMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Energy Management System (EMS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Asea Brown Boveri (ABB)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International

International Business Machine Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Emerson Electric Company

CA Technologies

Eaton Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

In-House Display

Smart Thermostats

Smart Plugs

Load Control Switches

Market segment by Application, split into

Home Energy Management

Building Energy Management

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Energy Management System (EMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Energy Management System (EMS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Energy Management System (EMS) Market Size

2.2 Energy Management System (EMS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Energy Management System (EMS) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Energy Management System (EMS) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Energy Management System (EMS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Energy Management System (EMS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Energy Management System (EMS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Energy Management System (EMS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Energy Management System (EMS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Energy Management System (EMS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Energy Management System (EMS) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

