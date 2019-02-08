FRP Bridge Market Report – Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth And Forecast Till 2025

The report gives the clear picture of current FRP Bridge Market scenario and the predicted future of the industry. The report focuses on the basis of market drivers, restraints, growth, trends and forecast for the period of 2018-2025. In addition, the report also maps the market performance by value chain analysis which will help in better product differentiation along with the analysis of each segment in terms of opportunity, market attractiveness index and growth rate.

The report on global FRP bridge market evaluates the growth trends of the industry through historical study and estimates future prospects based on comprehensive research. The report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2018–2025. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated for the study period along with the details of the factors affecting the market growth (drivers and restraints).

The easy installation and developing demand of FRP materials are the major factors pushing the market uphill. But expensive carbon fiber and UV radiation sensitive might restraint the growth in the coming years.

Furthermore, the report quantifies the market share held by the major players of the industry and provides an in-depth view of the competitive landscape. This market is classified into different segments with detailed analysis of each with respect to geography for the study period 2018–2025. The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the worldwide market with company profiles of key players such as Strongwell Corporation, Cts Bridges Ltd., Bedford Reinforced Plastics, Fiberline Composites A/S, Creative Pultrusions, Inc., Composites Advantage, Lifespan Structures, Kenway Corporation, Zellcomp Inc., B&B FRP Manufacturing Inc., Fibercore Europe, Guardian Bridge Rapid Construction Inc. and Other Companies. Geographically, this market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

Table Of Contents- Overview

1.Introduction

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Analysis

4.FRP Bridge Market Analysis By Resin Type

5.FRP Bridge Market Analysis By Fiber Type

6.FRP Bridge Market Analysis By Manufacturing Process

7.FRP Bridge Market Analysis By Bridge Type

8.FRP Bridge Market Analysis By Application

9.FRP Bridge Market Analysis By Geography

10.Competitive Landscape Of The FRP Bridge Companies

11.Company Profiles Of The FRP Bridge Industry

