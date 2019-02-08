Earth Moving Equipment Market 2018-2025 Report: Industry Challenges, Trends, Drivers & Growth Opportunities

The report gives a clear picture of current Earth Moving Equipment Market scenario and the predicted future of the industry. The report focuses on the basis of market drivers, restraints, growth, trends, and forecast for the period of 2018-2025. In addition, the report also maps the market performance by value chain analysis which will help in better product differentiation along with the analysis of each segment in terms of opportunity, market attractiveness index and growth rate.

Earth moving equipment are used in the construction and mining sites. These are used in moving earth, dig foundations and landscapes. The earth moving equipment is one the largest segment of heavy construction equipment market. Different types of earth moving equipment segmented in the report are excavators including compact excavator, dredging, dragline excavator, front shovel and others; loaders including skip loader and wheel loader; construction tractors; and others that include grader, scraper, track loader and material handler. The global earth moving equipment market find applications in construction, mining and others.

The global earth moving equipment market is growing at a significantly for the forecast period. Increasing population worldwide eventually increasing infrastructural demand is one of the factor contributing to the growth. Increasing globalization and various government initiatives to support it, led to an increased demand for development in terms of infrastructure, thus resulting in the market growth. This also includes the initiatives of new connecting roads and renovation of the old ones. Emerging economies attract the market in terms of contracts. In addition, earth moving equipment has a wide range of market based on mining applications such as mineral processing, crushing, screening and pulverizing. Mining activity regulations in various regions may prove restraint to the market.

Asia Pacific market holds the largest share of the global earth moving equipment market, followed by Europe and North America. Further, the market is distributed in the region of Latin America, Middle East and Africa. China is expected to increase its share in the global market for the forecast period. Major government initiative program such as ‘Make In India’ in India is expected to attract huge market opportunities, hence increasing its presence in the global earth moving equipment market. Key players in the global earth moving equipment market includes Caterpillar, CNH Industrial, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd, John Deere, JCB, Komatsu, Liebherr, Sany Group and Volvo. Geographically, this market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

