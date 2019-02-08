Angiography Tables Market Inclined to Deliver Positive Growth Results until 2026

Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally. Various treatments and technologies have been developed for prevention, detection, diagnosis, and treatment of these diseases. Angiography is a medical imaging technique used to visualize the blood vessels and body organs, especially veins, arteries, and heart chambers. Generally, this technique is performed to determine whether coronary arteries are blocked or functioning properly. Various tools and devices are required for angiography. Angiograph table is a key equipment used for angiography. These tables are useful for the entire procedure.

Rise in prevalence of coronary artery diseases, increase in cases of blockage in blood vessels generally in geriatric population, and surge in obesity across the world are the major factors driving the global angiography tables market. According to WHO, cardiovascular diseases accounted for an estimated 17.9 million deaths in 2016, which was 31% of overall global deaths; majority of these were coronary heart diseases. According to the American Heart Association, in the U.S. 43.8% of total cardiovascular disease deaths were due to coronary heart diseases in 2018. According to WHO, at least 2.8 million people die each year due to overweight or obesity. This overweight condition adversely affects human metabolic process hence cause disorders related with blood pressure, cholesterol, triglycerides and insulin resistance. These cause coronary heart diseases, stroke, and diabetes. Increase in per capita health expenditure, rise in awareness among people about heart diseases, and high investment by key players in emerging markets also drive the global angiography tables market. However, lower capital investment in patient handling, diagnostic equipment, and accessories by end-users in underdeveloped nations and rise in use of refurbished tables in the market are the major factors restraining the global angiography tables market.

The global angiography tables market can be segmented based on type, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the global angiography tables market can be divided into height-adjustable, tilting, and mobile. The height-adjustable segment dominated the global angiography tables market in 2017 owing to advantages such as flexibility and ease of operation. Based on end-user, the global angiography tables market can be classified into hospitals, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2017 and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. This is attributed to the availability of multiple service options and devices in hospitals, advanced technology, and tie-ups with health care companies to enhance service offerings.

In terms of region, the global angiography tables market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2017, followed by Europe. Rise in prevalence of coronary heart diseases, well-developed health care infrastructure, and better reimbursement policies for cardiovascular diseases drive the angiography tables market in the region. The angiography tables market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increase in health care expenditure and rise in awareness about coronary heart diseases in countries such as Japan, China, and India.

The global angiography tables market is highly fragmented due to presence of major companies. Key players operating in the global market include AADCO Medical, Inc., ALVO Medical, Biodex, EMD Medical Technologies, Behyaar Sanaat Sepahan Co., Arcoma-IMIX, Control-X Medical, Ltd., Eurocolumbus, s.r.l., Knight Imaging, Intermedical S.r.l., and NOVAmedtek.

