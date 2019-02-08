Aluminum Market to be worth Us$ 303.53 Bn by 2026

Global Aluminum Market: Snapshot

Well-entrenched players in the highly competitive global aluminum market have adopted multi-pronged growth strategies to stay ahead in the competition. Of them, strategic alliances is a vital strategy that is expected to benefit key players for competitive gains.

The expansion of the construction sector post the global economic slump of 2008 is one of the key growth drivers of the global aluminum industry. In particular, rapid industrialization and urbanization in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific leading to the construction of commercial and residential buildings account for high demand for aluminum and aluminum alloys. This is because of their properties of high corrosion resistance and reduced self-weight.

The increasing use of aluminum in automobiles to reduce their weight for fuel economy is also immensely benefitting the aluminum industry.

As per a report by Transparency Market Research, the global aluminum market is predicted to display a CAGR of 6.4% between 2017 and 2025. Progressing at this rate, the market will be valued at US$249.29 bn by the end of 2025 from US$143.87 bn in 2016.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/aluminum-market.html

Transportation End-use Segment led Overall Market in 2016

The global aluminum market has been studied based on a few parameters in this report. In terms of type, the aluminum market has been bifurcated into pure aluminum and aluminum alloys. Vis-à-vis revenue, aluminum alloys held the leading share of the market in 2016, owing to their increasing demand over pure aluminum.

On the basis of product, the segments into which the global aluminum market has been divided depending upon product are plates, sheets & foils, ingots, cables &wires, and others. Of them, in 2016, the segment of ingots held the leading share of the market based on revenue.

The report divides the global aluminum market based on end-user into transportation, electrical, construction, foils & packaging, and others. Amongst all, the transportation sector dominated the overall market in terms of revenue in 2016.

Construction Boom Accounts for Dominance of Asia Pacific

Geography-wise, the global aluminum market has been classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Of them, in 2016, Asia Pacific led the market with more than 60% share. Going forward, the region is expected to hold dominance over the forecast period.

Read Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=23807

The growth of Asia Pacific aluminum market is attributed to few factors. The booming construction sector in countries such as India, China, Malaysia, and Vietnam as a result of rapid industrialization and urbanization is indirectly benefitting the aluminum industry. This is mainly because of high durability and strength and low self-weight of aluminum and aluminum alloys that make them suitable for residential and commercial buildings as well as infrastructure such as bridges and flyovers.

Another key factor driving growth of the Asia Pacific aluminum market is growth of the automobiles industry. Economic development and rising purchasing power in the emerging economies of the region is leading to a substantial demand for automobiles. Growth in the demand for automobiles has led to a substantial increase in fuel consumption, which in turn has led to surge in fuel prices in the region. To address this, automobile manufacturers are substituting steel frame with aluminum alloys that reduces the body weight of the vehicle substantially without compromising on the strength and weight carrying capacity of the vehicle. The light weight of the vehicle assures fuel economy, reduced emissions, and more efficiency. This is having a positive bearing on the Asia Pacific aluminum market.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com