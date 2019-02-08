A2P SMS Market 2018 Receives a Rapid Boost in Economy due to High Emerging Demands by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

Globally, the A2P market is expected to reach USD 50.1 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to a large number of telecom services provider offering mobile value-added services. Rapid advancement in digitalization, increasing adoption of digital transactions, and rise in digital payments across all commercial sectors are driving the growth of A2P market during the forecast period. Furthermore, integrating artificial intelligence and analytics are likely to gain huge popularity in the A2P market during the assessment period.

The application segment of the global A2P SMS Market is categorized into pushed content services, customer relationship, management services, promotional campaigns, interactive services, and inquiry related services. Depending on end user, the A2P market is segmented into retail BFSI, travel & transport, healthcare & hospitality, entertainment (gaming) & media, and others.

Major Key Players:

• Tyntec (Germany)

• Infobip Ltd (UK)

• Trillian Group (Malta)

• Syniverse Technologies (US)

• Tata Communications (India)

• CLX Communication (Sweden)

• MBlox Inc (US)

• SAP SE (SAP Mobile Services) (Germany)

• Tanla Solutions (India)

• Vonage Business (US),

• Mahindra Comviva (US)

• Twilio Inc (US)

Segmentation:

By Application:

• Pushed Content Services

• Customer Relationship

• Management Services

• Promotional campaigns

• Interactive Services

• Inquiry Related Services

By End-User:

• Retail

• BFSI

• Travel and Transport

• Healthcare and Hospitality

• Entertainment (Gaming) and Media

• Others

Regional Analysis:

The geographical analysis Global A2P SMS market is done for North America, Europe Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

North America is one of the prominent regions in A2P SMS market which will contribute the highest revenue globally due to technological developments and considerable application of A2P SMS equipment in different end-user segment in the region. Whereas, the growing economies in Asia-Pacific (APAC) with significant growth in the construction sector will pave the path for increasing adoption of A2P services and propel the market.

Target Audience:

• Network Operators

• Homeowners

• Research firms, advertising agencies

• Government agencies, Associations, and telecom operators

• IT

• Marketers/ Retailers

• Bulk SMS providers

