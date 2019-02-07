US Hair Removal Wax Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ XX Bn in 2017 at a CAGR of XX%.

US Hair Removal Wax Market

Hair removal wax market is segmented by type, distribution channel, application, and end user.

Based on the type, hair removal wax market is classified into soft wax and hard wax. The soft wax segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period due to cost efficiency and better works on the body’s large parts.

On the basis of the distribution channel, hair removal wax market is divided by online and offline. The online segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period due to online retailing provides more discounts, rising usage of technology, and increased use of the internet.

Accordingly end user, hair removal wax market is classified by women and men. Women segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period due to increased innovation in hair removal wax products such as the introduction of natural ingredient-based wax.

Major driving factors of the market are the increased living standards, rising fashion trends & increased importance towards beauty, rising innovations in hair removing products, increasing incomes, raised usage of wax due to its features as fast speed, many men are now seeking waxing services as tailored grooming becomes mainstream, rising the popularity of hair removal wax among the people, and women of all ages look for alternatives to shaving to achieve smooth skin.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in hair removal wax market are Nads Corporation (U.S.), Jolen Inc. (U.S.), Kera-Ban Wax Products (U.S.), Edgewell Personal Care (U.S.), Procter and Gamble Co. (U.S.), American International Industries (U.S.), and Church and Dwight Co., Inc. (U.S.).



