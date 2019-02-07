Tamarind Extract Market Growth, Share, Demand and Key Players to 2028

Market outlook

The demand for flavouring agents and condiments from consumers is increasing over the past few years due to their numerous applications in food processing industries as well as households. Tamarind extract is one of the flavouring agents that enhances the texture and flavour of a variety of food products.

Tamarind extract is used for the manufacturing of tamarind concentrate, which is used in for the preparation of blends for fruit juice, sauces, pickles, etc. Tamarind extract is also used as a natural preservative owing to its antifungal, antiseptic and antimicrobial properties. Tamarind extract provides the flavours of sweetness and sourness exactly like a tamarind fruit. Moreover, the easier binding ability of tamarind extract enables its usage for the flavouring of beverages such as vodka, wine and whiskey.

As tamarind extract is rich in vitamin C, it has several applications in cosmetics and skin care products. In cosmetics, tamarind extract is used as a bleaching and skin hydrating agent, owing to which it is a vital ingredient in herbal soaps and facial scrubs. Due to its hydrating capabilities, tamarind extract is also used for moisturizing dry hair. In addition, tamarind extract is used for preparing fragrant essential oils that are in high demand among consumers. Furthermore, tamarind extract has a tempting taste, owing to which there is high demand for tamarind extract from consumers all over the world, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the tamarind extract market.

Growing Demand & Increasing Applications of Tamarind Extract

There is a high demand for processed tamarind extracts in the recent years as an increasing number of consumers prefer natural ingredients. Tamarind extract is not only used in the food & beverage industry, but also known for its medicinal values due to which tamarind extract is being commercialised as a herbal syrup and as an ingredient in health drinks. As tamarind extract contains high amounts of anti-oxidants, it enhances the immune system and reduces the risk of cancer. Due to the high concentration of dietary fibre and vitamin C, tamarind extract juice is used for purifying the blood in the form of a herbal syrup. The usage of tamarind extract in the rapidly growing food industry is expected to be a major driver of the growing global tamarind extract market. Tamarind extract is used as an alternative for chemical preservatives, such as lactic, acetic, benzoic acids, etc., due to increasing consumer awareness regarding food safety and the health benefits of natural preservatives. Growth in the demand and production of processed foods and the adoption of natural processing techniques by the food industry are among factors expected to drive the global tamarind extract market during the forecast period.

Global Tamarind Extract: Market Segmentation

On the basis of form, the global tamarind extract market has been segmented as-

Powder

Paste

On the basis of end use, the global tamarind extract market has been segmented as-

Food

Sauces & Condiments

Confectionaries

Preservatives

Seasoning

Others

Beverage

Juice Blends

Wine

Vodka

Whiskey

Others

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

Skin Care

Hair Care

Households

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global tamarind extract market has been segmented as-

Direct

Indirect

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Food & Drink Specialty Stores

Independent Small Groceries

Specialty stores

E-commerce

Others

Tamarind Extract Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global tamarind extract market include Magma Foods; Kanegrade Limited; Shimla Hills; MoonLite; Xi’an Victory Biochemical Technology Co., Ltd.; Abc International; Baaeco V Food Ltd.; Jadli Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd.; Abdullabhai Abdul Kader and Revata Food Products Pvt Ltd. An increasing number of industrialists and food processors are showing keen interest in tamarind extract as the demand for this product is increasing every year.

Opportunities for market participants:

As a natural cosmetic ingredient and vital food flavouring agent, tamarind extract has emerging demand among consumers and product developers all over the world. In addition, tamarind extract is also used as a herbal syrup in health drinks in developed countries, which is another factor boosting the demand for tamarind extract. Due to a greater infrastructure of supply chain and expanding applications all over the world, investors in the tamarind extracts market are expected to register higher returns in the near future.

Global Tamarind extract: A Regional Outlook

Tamarind extract is widely produced and consumed in the Asia Pacific, especially in Thailand and Indonesia, due to the large availability of wild tamarinds. In Asia Pacific, tamarind extract is used as a regular condiment in the daily diet. In Latin America, the production and processing of tamarind extract is increasing due to the increased usage of organic cosmetics and personal care products. Tamarind extract is also used in tamarindo, a beverage in Latin America. In Europe, tamarind extract is used as a healthy drink and herbal syrup owing to health benefits offered by it. In the Middle East & Africa region, tamarind extract is traditionally used as a juice due to its cooing property. In North America, tamarind extract is extensively used in skin care and hair care products due to the high demand for organic cosmetic products.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Fact.MR