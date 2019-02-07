Specialty Zeolites Market: Accelerated Construction and Infrastructure Initiatives by 2024

Global Specialty Zeolites Market: Snapshot

Current drivers acting on the global specialty zeolites market include their growing scope of use in the industries of paints and coatings and plastics, where they are used to remove odor and improve adsorption of volatile organic compounds. The paints and coatings industry has always been a key end users of specialty zeolites, along with the construction industry.

However, the global specialty zeolites market is being restricted by the growing preference and rate of use of other adsorbents, especially activated carbon and silica gel. This is having a negative impact on the demand for specialty zeolites in the paints and coatings segment. The growth of the plastics industry is likely to be another factor driving the global specialty zeolites market over the coming years.

The global specialty zeolites market was valued at US$40.1 mn in 2015 and is expected to reach US$53.4 mn by the end of 2024, after expanding at a CAGR of 3.2% within a forecast period from 2016 and 2024.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/specialty-zeolites-market.html

Europe Dominates Global Specialty Zeolites Market

By geography, the global specialty zeolites market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the MEA. Europe accounted for the leading share in the global specialty zeolites market for 2015, followed by Asia Pacific and North America.

Asia Pacific is projected to be a high potential region in the global specialty zeolites market during the forecast period, owing to a recovery phase in the global construction industry fueled by the rise in commercial construction and infrastructure activities in key APAC nations, such as China, India, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand.

Read Report Brochure@

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=18842

China is investing significantly in infrastructure development, especially in the construction of new healthcare and commercial institutions. India is projected to depict high growth in its construction activities and consequently its demand for specialty zeolites, possibly even greater than China by 2024, due to the growing urban population and increasing government investments in infrastructure development.

The specialty zeolites market in the Middle East and Africa is estimated to offer comparatively less growth opportunities due preference for other adsorption products over specialty zeolites. Increase in demand for consumer goods and automobiles across the globe is estimated to boost the paints & coatings and plastics markets. All these factors are projected to drive the specialty zeolites market during the forecast period.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com