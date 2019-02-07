Solder Balls Market Reaching An Estimated Valuation Of Us$323.7 Mn By 2025

Global Solder Balls Market: Snapshot

The global solder balls market is benefitting tremendously with the expansion of the automotive and electronics sector. Rapid industrialization and economic development in several parts of the world have led to an improved standard of living. Consequently, this has led to an increased demand for high quality and environmental friendly electronics and automotive products. This is directly influencing the demand for solder balls for soldering processes in these sectors.

Besides this, the advantage of contact reliability in soldering processes that use solder process is also leading to their increased use in the industrial sector. Moreover, products that are developed using high-performance solder balls display attributes of high reliability and high performance.

On the downside, environmental concerns associated with the discharge of lead that is critical component of solder balls is proving to be a roadblock to the market’s growth.

Environmental Concerns of Lead Solder Balls Account for their Low Demand

On the basis of solder type, the solder balls market has been segmented into eutectic and non-eutectic. Between the two, the non-eutectic segment the leading share of the market in 2016. The segments of the solder ball market depending upon alloy type are lead solder balls and lead free solder balls. Lead free solder balls held the leading share of the market in 2016, as the product is free of lead which is associated with environmental concerns. This has also been a reason for restrictions imposed on the use of lead solder balls in Europe and North America.

However, lead and eutectic solder balls that contain lead as a raw material are cheaper and efficient as compared to non-eutectic solder balls. This has been a reason eutectic solder balls are still used in several parts of the world.

In terms of size type, the global solder balls market is divided into up to 100um, 100um-400um, and 400um and above. In 2016, 400um and above led the market vis-à-vis revenue. Industrialization leading to urbanization in several parts of the world is a key factor for the prominent share of this segment. Solder balls of 400um and above are widely used in automotive and electronic sectors. The expanding automotive and electronics industries in China and India are displaying substantial demand for 400um and above sized solder balls. To serve the demand, leading players in the global solder balls market such as Senju Metal Industry Co. Ltd. And Solder Coat Co. Ltd. are primarily focused in the manufacture of 400um and above sized solder balls. Solder balls of size up to 100um are fewer applications.

