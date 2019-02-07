Plastic Recycling Market To Expand At A Modest Cagr Of 6.9% By 2024

Global Plastic Recycling Market: Snapshot

Recycling plastic waste is a complex issue to which no real solution has proven to be completely effective and environmentally responsible. Many recycling techniques have in fact proven to be rather expensive, energy inefficient, and as harmful to the environment, if not more, as plastic itself. The global population continues its exponential rise and economic and industrial activities thrive at an even faster rate.

This has made the issue of recycling plastic waste, which accounts for a large portion of total waste generated on everyday basis from several sources, is becoming increasingly severe. Thus continuous research activities are being undertaken across the globe with an aim of finding an effective method of recycling plastic waste or gaining something beneficial from the process.

According to the report, the global plastic recycling market will register a promising 6.9% CAGR over the period between 2016 and 2024, rising from a valuation of US$31.5 bn in 2015 to a revenue opportunity of US$56.8 bn by 2024.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/plastic-recycling-market.html

Demand for Recycled PET and HDPE Plastics to Remain High

The report segments the global plastic recycling market based on criteria such as source, material, and application. Based on material, the market has been segmented into high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), polystyrene (PS), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), nylon, and polycarbonate.

Owing to the rising global consumption of recycling PET and HDPE plastic products, these segments are likely to retain dominance in the overall market.

Read Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=9049

Based on application, the market has been expanded into packaging, construction, automotive, textile, consumer goods, and industrial. Of these, the segment of packaging is expected to serve the most demand for recycled plastic owing to the thriving expansion of the packaging industry and the several mandates compelling the industry to adopt more environment-friendly processes and ways to cut-down on its carbon footprint.

The construction segment is also increasingly becoming a notable consumer of recycled plastic and is likely to account for a notable share in the overall market by the end of the report’s forecast period.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com