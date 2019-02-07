KEG FINANCIAL: BUILDING WEALTH TOGETHER

One of the many ways a company can raise capital is through the sale of stocks and bonds. But executing these transactions efficiently needs special expertise, ranging from pricing financial instruments in a way that will increase revenue, to navigating regulatory prerequisites. KEG-Financial is a financial institution dedicated to helping investors build wealth, whilst achieving sustainable development. KEG-Financial offers not only a targeted infrastructure, but also valuable support in the form of networking opportunities, business development, investor contacts, and more. With a strong customer-service oriented culture, KEG-Financial aims to provide technologically innovative financial services to the Corporate & Retail sectors. Their focus areas range from Commercial Real Estate Financing to Media and Entertainment Financing to Sales & Tenant Leasing Services to Accounts Receivable Financing to Government Contract Financing to Purchase Order Financing and SBA 7a Loans.

KEG-Financial is leading the way as a private finance & protection products/service advisory firm efficiently and with a human touch, globally. They offer customized programs for every size and type of project. KEG-Financial will work with you to obtain the funds your project requires to succeed. KEG-Financial, Inc. is a privately held commercial real estate & protection products firm providing financial solutions and funding projects domestically. KEG-Financial, Inc. position as a Consultant/Advisory Service provides access to capital available to assist clients with new projects, existing projects and developmental opportunities from conceptual planning to fully funded operations. The management team has extensive experience in finance, sales and marketing, project development, insurance, retirement, wealth building strategies, and many other disciplines.

The goal of KEG-Financial is to gain international recognition, to occupy the space, provide industry knowledge, technical expertise and create synergies. Events and industry-specific programs will be organized, keeping with the mandate of building competitive, scalable and environmentally impactful solutions.

Contact KEG-Financial today and one of their financial specialists will give you an analysis of what they can provide for your project. A one-time Administrative Process Management Fee of $600.00 is charged to start the process for all Media & Entertainment Projects Transactions.

Disclaimer: Disclaimer: KEG-Financial, Inc. is not a registered broker as defined by the SEC and cannot assist clients to negotiate the terms of any deal. Its fees are for serving as an introduction and providing information on the structure of a deal as provided by any financier. Due diligence and terms of negotiations ultimately lies with the parties involved and KEG-Financial, Inc. disclaims any knowledge and responsibility for any terms ultimately entered into by the parties.

For more information, kindly visit: www.kegfinancial.com