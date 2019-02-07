Higher Market Share In The Photographic Services Market

The Business Research Company’s Photographic Services global market report, covers the year-on-year growth of the global Photographic Services market historic and forecast growth. It also includes chapters on the Photographic Services market trends, geographical analysis, and competitive landscape.

The global photographic services market size is expected to reach around $50 Billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of around 3% during the forecast period

Photographic Services Market Trends

The photographic services market consists of the sales of photographic services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that offer services for planning, developing, creating and managing the processes for creating durable images by recording light or through electromagnetic radiation by means of an image sensor or chemically by means of a light sensitive photographic film. It includes editing, processing and presenting pictures. Photographic services include school portraits, wedding photography, special occasions and event photography. Photographic services establishments undertake processes where human capital is the major input. They make available the knowledge and skills of their employees, often on an assignment basis, where an individual or team is responsible for the delivery of services to the client.

Photographic service providers are constantly upgrading services by adopting new technologies of the industry. Many companies are launching light weight cameras with exhaustive features to capture wide range of photographs. For instance, in January 2017, Light Company launched the Light L6 Camera that packs the qualities of a DSLR into a slim mobile-like body by folding optics. It can shoot from 16 different lenses with 13 megapixels each, and an algorithm integrates each image together. Also, the new range of Nikon cameras come with built in Ethernet that enables users to share pictures on the go. The 360 Fly can capture 360 degrees panoramic videos of 4K quality. Such advances in technology are helping photographers click high quality photographs even in difficult situations.

The global Photographic Services market is primarily driven by increase in growing popularity of social networking, increasing applications across various industries and emerging economies.

The global Photographic Services market report covers the following regions under the geographical analysis section: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa, South America, and Eastern Europe. Major countries under each of these regions are also covered under the country analysis chapters.

With increase in economic growth, demographic shift and technology development, the global Photographic Services market is expected to increase in potential and scope. TBRC’s report also covers the Photographic Services drivers and restraints in the market.

The global Photographic Services market’s segment shares in each geographic region are mentioned in the report, along with the historic and forecast growth rates for each segment presented visually with supporting reasons to justify the growth rates.

The top companies included in the global Photographic Services market report are Lifetouch Inc, Studio Alice Co Ltd, Getty Images Inc, Portrait Innovations Inc.

