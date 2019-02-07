Global Reciprocating Engines Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

A reciprocating engine, also often known as a piston engine, is typically a heat engine (although there are also pneumatic and hydraulic reciprocating engines) that uses one or more reciprocating pistons to convert pressure into a rotating motion.

Continuously increasing motor vehicle production globally, which has witnessed a year-on-year growth continuously since 2010 is one of the most prominent factors driving the reciprocating engines market growth. Moreover, the fact that most of the automobiles manufactured currently have reciprocating engines installed further aids the market growth. Countries around the world are in a zest to mechanize it farming sector in order to improve the production. This impacts the market growth for reciprocating engines positively. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive the demand for reciprocating engines during the forecast period 2018  2026.

Asia Pacific has emerged as the most lucrative region for overall reciprocating engines market claiming market share of 40% in 2017 and expected to grow at a considerable pace throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Factors such as high concentration of major automotive manufacturers, growing disposable income, and mechanization of farming have made emerging economies such as China and India major marketplaces for reciprocating engines. Therefore, reliable growth in the agriculture sector in Asia Pacific countries is expected to support the growth of overall reciprocating engines market.

The worldwide market for Reciprocating Engines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Acquire Market Research study.

This report focuses on the Reciprocating Engines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GE Energy

Clarke Energy

Siemens Energy

Rolls Royce Plc.

ABB Group

Baxi Group

Bosch Thermotechnology

Brush Electrical Machines

Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractor AS

Veolia

ENER-G Combined Power Limited

Foster Wheeler AG

Turbomach S.A.

The Viessmann Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single Cylinder

Multi Cylinder

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Transportation

Energy

Oil & Gas

Other

Table of content:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Reciprocating Engines Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

4 Global Reciprocating Engines Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Reciprocating Engines by Country

