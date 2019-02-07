Global Panel Saw Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2024

Panel saw is a machine with a sliding table which is used to cut large sheet materials into smaller rectangular sections and pieces, often as part of an initial sizing process. It consists of a circular saw and an upright framework that supports the work piece and a track that the circular saw travels along. Unlike a table saw where the work piece is moved past the cutting blade, with a panel saw the operator moves the circular saw across the work piece, with the work piece fixed in place.

The worldwide market for Panel Saw is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.4% over the next five years, will reach 670 million US$ in 2023, from 620 million US$ in 2017, according to a Market.Biz study.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Panel Saw in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

China occupied 37.14% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by Europe and United States, which respectively have around 25.65% and 13.71% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, China was also the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 25.95% of the global consumption volume in 2015. ASPC (excluding China) shared 19.59% of global total and Europe Shared 17.06%.

Panel saw is mainly in the field such as panel furniture, wood based panel and wood door & floor board, which respectively have around 55.73%, 21.13% and 13.95% of the global total industry in 2015.

For industry structure analysis, the panel saw industry is concentrate. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top ten producers account for about 41.35% of the revenue market.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

HOMAG

Schelling

Weinig

Nanxing

KDT

Fulpow

Hendrick

TAI CHAN

MeiJing

Qingdao Sanmu

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Electronic Panel Saw

Reciprocating Panel Saw

Sliding Table Saw

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Panel Furniture

Wood Based Panel

Wooden Door & Floor Board

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Panel Saw market.

Chapter 1, to describe Panel Saw Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Panel Saw, with sales, revenue, and price of Panel Saw, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Panel Saw, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Panel Saw market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Panel Saw sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source