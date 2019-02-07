Global Ovulation Test Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2024

Ovulation tests or ovulation predictor kits (OPKs) are tests that allow users to predict ovulatory period. Ovulation tests work by detecting luteinizing hormone (LH). Just preceding ovulation, women experience an “LH surge” – a sudden, dramatic, and brief rise in the level of luteinizing hormone.

The worldwide market for Ovulation Test is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 200 million US$ in 2023, from 160 million US$ in 2017, according to a Market.Biz study.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Ovulation Test in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

First, as for the Ovulation Test industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The top 5 manufacturers occupied 63.3% of market share in 2015. The top 3 manufacturers are Clearblue, First Response, and Prestige Brands which are close to 53% market share in 2015. The Clearblue, which has 33.4% market share in 2015, is the leader in the Ovulation Test industry. The manufacturers following Clearblue are First Response, Prestige Brands, which respectively has 12.55% and 7.63% market share in 2015.

Second, the global consumption of Ovulation Test products rises up from 447824 K units in 2011 to 524983 K units in 2015, with an average annual growth rate of 3.45%. At the same time, the revenue of world Ovulation Test sales market has a leap from 126.80 million dollar to 147.62 million dollar.

Third, Europe is the largest production and consumption region for Ovulation Test. Witch production about 39.40% and consumption about 34.75% % in 2015, North America production about 19.79% and consumption about 26.07% in 2015.

Finally, we believe Ovulation Test industry have few connection with the upstream raw materials. With the development personal healthcare we tend to believe the future of Ovulation Test will be optimism.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Clearblue

First Response

Prestige Brands

RunBio

Wondfo

Easy@Home

BlueCross

Fairhaven Health

Clinical Guard

PRIMA Lab

Cyclotest

Visiomed

Lobeck Medical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Coloration Ovulation Test

Digital Ovulation Test

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital Use

Home Use

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Ovulation Test market.

Chapter 1, to describe Ovulation Test Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Ovulation Test, with sales, revenue, and price of Ovulation Test, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Ovulation Test, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Ovulation Test market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Ovulation Test sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source