Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Vehicles Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

In the next five years, the Global consumption of CNG and LPG Vehicles will maintain about 10.85% annual growth rate.

The global average price of CNG and LPG vehicles is in the decreasing trend, from14.4 K USD/Unit in 2013 to 12.8 K USD/Unit g in 2018. With the situation of global economy and more company enter this industry; prices will be decreasing trend in the following five years.

MENA is a large consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 27.85%. Following south Asia, China is another important consumption place with the consumption market share of 15.03% in 2017.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.acquiremarketresearch.com/sample-request/317

In 2017, there are two key reasons causing the huge decline of CNG Vehicles sales in China. One is China has introduced a new policy to limit motor vehicle “oil to gas”, another is the decline in gasoline price.

Market competition is intense. Fiat Chrysler, Volkswagen, Ford, General Motors, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold high-end customers, and their products are famous in the world.

Industry concentration is deepening. China domestic CNG vehicles enterprises are increasing investment and absorbing foreign advanced technologies so that large companies will gain more market share.

The worldwide market for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Vehicles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.7% over the next five years, will reach 6530 million US$ in 2024, from 3740 million US$ in 2019, according to our study.

This report focuses on the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Vehicles Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Fiat Chrysler

Volkswagen

Ford

General Motors

Toyota

Iran Khodro

Nissan

Volvo Group

Hyundai

Honda

Suzuki

Mercedes-Benz

Renault

PSA

Great Wall Motors

More Info and TOC @ https://www.acquiremarketresearch.com/industry-reports/global-compressed-natural-gas-cng-and-liquified-petroleum/317/

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Home Use

Commercial Use

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Vehicles product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Vehicles, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Vehicles in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Vehicles competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Vehicles breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Vehicles market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Vehicles sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Request for Discount @ https://www.acquiremarketresearch.com/discount-request/317

Table of content:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Vehicles Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Passenger Vehicle

1.2.2 Commercial Vehicle

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Home Use

1.3.2 Commercial Use

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

About Acquire Market Research:

Acquire Market Research is a shrine of world-class research reports from around the world and we offer you only the best in the Industry when it comes to research. At Acquire, every data need will be catered to and met with a powerful world of choices.

“We understand the integral role data plays in the growth of Business empires.”

Contact Us:

555 Madison Avenue,

5th Floor, Manhattan,

New York, 10022 USA

Phone No.: +1 (800) 663-5579

Email ID:sales@acquiremarketresearch.com