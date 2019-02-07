Global Anchorage Connector Market Technological Improvements Steering Growth during 2018-2026

The prominent growth of construction, automotive and transportation industry and requirement of fall protection system is expected to create the growth opportunity for the global anchorage connector market. The anchorage connector is made up of different materials such as stainless steel, alloy steel, zinc plated steel to provide good breaking strength and corrosion resistibility. The availability of different anchorage connector and demand for the various purpose is expected to boost the growth of the Anchorage Connector Market. The multidirectional functionality and reusability of the anchorage connector are projected to expand the market. The construction work of skyscrapers and requirement of safety equipment such as anchors and an anchorage connector is anticipated to boost the growth of the global market. The safety of worker for different operations and the need for relevant products is expected to contribute for the worldwide anchorage connector market in the forecast period, 2018-2028.

The construction work operation on height also requires safety measures for personnel. The anchors and anchorage connector are crucial factors for worker safety and protection. The anchorage connectors are designed or engineered to provide a secure point of attachment and connect with anchors to offer better fall protection. The anchorage connectors provide a means of an enclosure for the fall arrest system to the anchorage. The anchorage connector is used as an attachment of a personal fall arrest, personal riding, restraint, and work positioning or rescue system to an anchorage. The anchorage connector attaches to an anchorage providing fall protection during construction work or any rescue operations. The minimum breaking strength of anchorage connector is provided to support the load of 220 KN or 5000 lbs. The requirement of removal anchorage connector for excavation systems, climbing protection system, and fall arrest system and rescue operations are expected to boost the growth of the market.

Global Anchorage Connector Market: Segmentation

The anchorage connector can be classified by position as permanent and temporary. The permanent anchorage connector is those which are fixed permanently for the more extended operations. The temporary anchorage connector is those who are removed after the work operation.

The anchorage connector can be classified by product type as beam clamps, roof anchors, rail sliders, eyebolts, anchor slings, trolleys, and shepherd hooks. The anchorage connectors can also be classified by material type as stainless steel, alloy steel and zinc plated steel which provide different breaking strength and corrosion resistibility.

The anchorage connector can be segmented by application as construction industry, manufacturing industry, automotive and transportation industry and others. Among the segmented application type, the construction industry is expected to hold the maximum share for the global anchorage connector market in the forecast period.

Global Anchorage Connector Market: Regional Outlook

The global anchorage connector market can be classified by geography as North America, Europe, Latin America, Japan, and the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Among segmented regions, North America and Europe are expected to hold the maximum share of the global market. The growth opportunity in the APEJ and Latin America regions are significant due to the growing construction industry and work operations. The MEA market is anticipated to grow moderately over the forecast period.

Global Anchorage Connector Market: Prominent Players

The prominent manufacturers of anchorage connectors in the global market are Rose manufacturing company, 3M, MSA, Peak-Works, Miller Fall Protection, MTN shop, Seton, Lift-It, Honeywell International Inc., Sylprotec, National Capital Industries, and other players. The major players are investing in research and development work to manufacture anchorage connector with adequate breaking strength. The demand for anchorage connector at construction sites, rescue operations, and other operations are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market in the forecast period, 2018-2025

