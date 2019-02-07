Ceramic Tile Market Size 2019 | Global Industry Analysis by Manufacturers, Suppliers & Traders, Storage Technology, Future Plans and Growth Prospective

Global Ceramic Tiles Market Research: Information By Raw Material (Feldspar, Kaolin, Bentonite, Silica Sand), By Product (Ceramic Tiles, Floor Tiles, Others) By Application (Residential and Commercial) – Forecast Till 2023

Synopsis of Ceramic Tiles Market

A tile is a manufactured substance primarily used as a covering material for floors, roofs, walls, showers, and other objects. Tiles are made up of ceramic, metal, stones, and glass. Ceramic tiles are made up of sand, clay and natural products. These tiles are manufactured by molding the raw materials as per desire and shape and then heating them in a kiln at high temperatures. The growth of the ceramic tiles market can be attributed to the growing consumption of residential buildings, hospitals, and laboratories among others owing to their durability and low price. The growing industrialization and urbanization in the developing regions across the globe is expected to boost the market during the forecast period. The global ceramic tiles market is expected to expand at an encouraging CAGR during the forecast period Moreover, the increasing investment in infrastructural development across the globe is expected to have an appositive impact on the growth of the market. Moreover, the low maintenance and high durability are other factors boosting the market growth.

Floor tiles are the leading the global market and are projected to continue dominating over the forecast period. The floor tile segment is anticipated to witness a considerable CAGR, whereas the wall tile segment was the second largest segment in 2016, and is expected to follow the same trend during the forecast years. Among the various application segment, residential segment is dominating the market is expected to continue growing during the assessment period. The growing development of residential infrastructure across the globe is expected to contribute substantially to the growth of the segment.

Regional Analysis

The Ceramic tiles market is segmented across five regions: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific holds a major share of the market and is expected to be a dominant market with an encouraging CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of industries and urbanization is fuelling the growth of ceramic tiles in the developing countries of Asia Pacific. Moreover, the encouraging government regulation such as tax benefits and incentives in the region has attracted many industry players to enter the lucrative market of Asia Pacific which in turn is fuelling the market growth. Furthermore, the presence of most populated countries such as China and India has augmented the building & construction industry, which, in turn, is significantly driving the demand for ceramic tiles in the oil and gas industry. China, India, and Japan are the largest consumers of ceramic tiles in this region.

North America is another dominant region in the ceramic tiles market. The growing construction sector in the region is the major factor driving the demand for ceramic tiles. Canada and the U.S. are the major countries attributing to this growth.

The European market for ceramic tiles is expected to witness a steady growth during the forecast years. The growing EU regulation for the control of greenhouse emissions has driven the market to a stagnant growth during the forecast years.

Segmental Analysis

The global ceramic tiles market is segmented into the product, raw material, and application. On the basis of raw material, the market is segmented into feldspar, kaolin, bentonite, silica sand, and others. On the basis of the product, the global ceramic tiles market is segmented into wall ceramic tiles, floor ceramic tiles, and others. On the basis of the application, the global ceramic tiles market can be further segmented into commercial, residential and others.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players operating in the global ceramic tiles market are The Siam Cement Public Company Limited(Thailand), Mohawk Industries Inc (U.S.)., Kajaria Ceramics (India), Roca Sanitario, S.A (Spain)., RAK Ceramics (Arab Emirates), Lamosa (Mexico), Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.An (Italy), Guangdong Dongpeng Ceramic Co., Ltd (China)., Gruppo Concorde (Italy), and Pamesa Ceramica (Spain).

Geographical Analysis

The report covers brief analysis of the major geographic regions namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

