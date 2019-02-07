Battery Packaging Market by Type of Battery, Level of Packaging, & Region – Global Forecast to 2023

The battery packaging market is projected to cross USD 36.2 billion by 2023

The report “Battery Packaging Market by Type of Battery (Lithium-ion, Lead-acid), Level of Packaging (Cell & Pack Packaging, Transportation Packaging), and Region (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Global Forecast to 2023″, The battery packaging market is projected to grow from USD 20.6 billion in 2018 to USD 36.2 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.0% during the forecast period. The growth of the battery packaging market can be attributed to the increased consumption of batteries in the automotive, energy storage, and consumer electronics industries.

Secondary Research

In the secondary research process, various secondary sources such as Hoovers, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, and Dun & Bradstreet have been referred to identify and collect information for this study. These secondary sources included annual reports, press releases & investor presentations of companies, white papers, certified publications, articles by recognized authors, gold standard & silver standard websites, food safety organizations, regulatory bodies, trade directories, and databases.

Primary Research

The battery packaging market comprises several stakeholders such as raw material suppliers, processors, end-product manufacturers, and regulatory organizations in the supply chain. The demand side of this market is characterized by the development of the automotive, energy storage, and handheld electronics industries and the growth in population. The supply side is characterized by advancements in technology and diverse application industries. Various primary sources from both, the supply and demand sides of the market were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information. Following is the breakdown of primary respondents.

Report Objectives

To define, segment, and project the global market size for battery packaging

To understand the structure of the battery packaging market by identifying its various subsegments

To provide detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market

To project the size of the market and its submarkets, in terms of value, with respect to the five regions (along with their respective key countries)

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

To understand the competitive landscape and identify major growth strategies adopted by players across key regions

To analyze the competitive developments such as expansions & investments, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and agreements in the battery packaging market

APAC battery packaging market is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the presence of leading battery manufacturers in the region. This region is home to some of the leading battery manufacturers, including Panasonic, Samsung, GS Yuasa, Exide, and LG, among others. APAC accounts for the largest share of the global automotive market, as it is home to some of the leading automobile consumer countries such as China, Japan, and India. This region also accounts for largest share of the handheld consumer electronics segment which is driving the battery packaging market.

Nefab Group (Sweden), United Parcel Service Inc. (US), DHL (Germany), Zarges Group (Germany), Heitkamp & Thumann Group (Germany), FedEx (US), Rogers Corporation (US), DS Smith (UK), Smurfit Kappa (Ireland), and Umicore (Belgium) are some of the leading players operating in the battery packaging market. These players have adopted the expansion, investment, acquisition, partnership, agreement, and joint venture strategies. These strategies are expected to drive the market for lithium-ion battery during the forecast period, as the demand for these batteries is growing rapidly.

