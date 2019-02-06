Xanthan Gum Market Size, Share Report, Price Trends, Growth Analysis by 2023

Xanthan Gum Market Key Players:

Some of the well-known players operating in the global xanthan gum market are Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (U.S.), Cabot Corporation (U.S.), Aerogel Technologies, LLC (Germany), Nano High-Tech Co., Ltd. (China), Guangdong Zhaoqing L&V Co. Ltd. (China), Active Aerogels (Portugal), Enersens SAS (France), JIOS Aerogel Limited (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), and Svenska Aerogel AB (Sweden) among others.

Xanthan Gum Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of study, Market Research Future segmented the Xantham Gum Market on the basis of applications

Food and beverage- Xanthan gum is used to flesh out the drinks and fruit juices. When these beverages containing fruit pulp particles, the use of xanthan gum helps maintain the suspension giving better appearance. In bakery industry, xanthan gum is used primarily to increase water retention during baking and thus extending shelf life of bakery products and refrigerated dough’s

Oil and gas- Xanthan gum is an important ingredient in the hydraulic fluid used for the hydraulic fracking process. It carries with it the sands used to prop open the fractures to allow the flow of oil or gas from these cracks.

Pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry- Xanthan Gum is used as a stabilizer (in cosmetic products, for example, to prevent ingredients from separating)

End Users: Households, Healthcare and pharmaceutical industry and others

Xanthan Gum Market Regional Analysis:

Xanthan Gum Market is segmented across five regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America holds a major share of the market due to the growing consumption of the product in food & beverages, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and others. The increasing demand for xanthan gum in food additives and its extensive use in drugs, tablets have propelled the region to witness a higher growth over the assessment period. Countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico are the major players in this market.

The Asia Pacific region is growing significantly in the market due to rapid urbanization coupled with technology. It is predicted that growing investments in the end-use industries is likely to drive the market in the region during the forecast period. The growing personal care concerns, improving lifestyles and an increase in the number of restaurants have propelled the countries such as China, Japan, and India to achieve a stunning growth in the market during the forecast period.

Xanthan Gum Market Geographical Analysis:

The report covers brief analysis of the major geographic regions namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Xanthan Gum Market Overview:

This Xanthan Gum Market Research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

