Touch Screen Controllers Market Research Analysis, growth, Size, Opportunities and Forecast 2022

Market Highlights

The global touch screen controllers market is poised to reach at market size of USD 10 billion by end of year 2022 at growing with 16% CAGR. The growth in the touch screen controllers market is driven by the growing integration of touchscreens in automobiles, increasing demand for smart consumer electronics; also capacitive controllers are highly responsive and provide a real-time feel while minimizing power consumption.

The rapid growth of internet of things across the world and touch screen devices are used in the education sector could create opportunities for the manufacturers of touch screen controllers and hence it is expected to boost the global touch screen controllers market over the forecast period, 2016-2022.

The major issues hampering the growth of the global Touch Screen Controllers Market are high technical complications in collecting data, screen sizing and false triggering of switches especially in smaller touch screen devices.

This study provides an overview of the global touch screen controllers market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region.

Key Players

The key players of global touch screen controllers report include NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), ELAN Microelectronic Corp (Taiwan), Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea) , Texas Instruments Incorporated (U.S.), Analog Devices, Inc (U.S.), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Broadcom Corporation (U.S.), MELFAS Co. Ltd (Korea), Synaptics Incorporated (U.S.) and others.

Segments:

The Global Touch Screen Controllers market has been segmented on the basis of technology, interface, application, end-users and region. By type, the market has been bifurcated into resistive and capacitive controller. On the basis of interface, the market can be segmented as I2C, USB, URT and SPI. On the basis of application the market includes- smart phones, media players, GPS devices, control displays among others. Also, on the basis of end-users, the market can be segmented into- healthcare, banking, automotive among others. Further, the market has been segmented into four regions which include- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

On the basis of end-users, the market can be segmented into healthcare, automotive, banking, industrial and consumer electronics among others. Out of these, the automotive segment accounted for the largest market share. The technology is improving as more number of companies is launching competitive products.

Market Research Future Analysis

The global touch screen controllers market is expected to grow significantly. The market is highly application basis. Automotive and banking segment of touch screen controllers globally drives the market. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years.

Asia-Pacific accounted to grow with a highest CAGR by the end of forecasted period. This rapid growth is due to high investments to adopt touch screen controllers for the automotive industry and also it is a manufacturing hub for all consumer electronics. The North-American region is expected to capture a largest market share over the forecast period, 2016-2022, majorly being one of the top manufacturing market of touch screen controllers and also because of the ever-changing consumer needs, followed by Europe.

Intended Audience

Touch Screen Controllers Manufacturers

Distributors

Research firms

Consultancy firms

Developers

Vendors

Semiconductor Manufacturers

Stakeholders

End-user sectors

Technology Investors

