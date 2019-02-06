According to Acquire Market Research this study, Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) uses physics instead of mathematics to encode messages, which provides greater security.

Scope of the Report:

For the Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) market, the target clients are the government, financial companies, corporations, medium-sized business and universities. At the moment, sales of QKD systems appear to be restricted to certain high-end financial systems and classified government communications. In the previous year, Financial segment dominated the market with the share of 37.61%, followed by Government segment and Military & Defense segment, which accounted for the market of 30.90% and 27.16% respectively. Further development requires diversifying into new applications.

In the forecast period, the global Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) market size is estimated to grow to $5858.01 million by 2025 from $1712.41 million in 2018, growing at an estimated CAGR of 19.21% between 2018 and 2025. Ambitious plans for QKD networks exist in US (Battelle), Japan (NICT) and China (QuantumCTek).

The global Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) market is valued at 1710 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 4870 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 23.3% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Quantum Key Distribution (QKD).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

ID Quantique

SeQureNet

Quintessence Labs

MagiQ Technologies

Toshiba

QuantumCTek

Qasky

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Rigid 1-2Sided

Standard Multilayer

HDI

IC Substrate

Flexible Circuits

Rigid Flex

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Financial

Government

Military & Defense

Others

