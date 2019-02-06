The Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Market To Improve Its Performance

The Business Research Company’s Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Manufacturing global market report, covers the year-on-year growth of the global Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Manufacturing market historic and forecast growth. It also includes chapters on the Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Manufacturing market trends, geographical analysis, and competitive landscape.

The global asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market size is expected to reach over $300 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of just around 1% during the forecast period.

Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Market Trends

The asphalt, lubricating oil and grease manufacturing market consists of sales of asphalt, lubricating oil and grease by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce block asphalt, asphalt paving mixture, asphalt shingle, coating materials, petroleum lubricating oil and grease. Asphalt is a sticky, black and highly viscous liquid or semi-solid form of petroleum used for surfacing roads, flooring, and roofing.

The use of recycled asphalt shingles (RAS) (a petroleum product which is a variation on traditional asphalt) in asphalt pavement is increasing rapidly as it significantly reduces costs and resources to lay asphalt pavements. Shingle recycling involves collecting asphalt shingles from roof tear-offs and recycling to produce related products. Shingles constitute about 25%-30% asphalt cement, 40%-60% hard aggregate present in 30 to 60 sieves and 3%-12% fiber which are used in asphalt pavements. Recycled shingles reduces the need for landfills and reclaims resources such as asphalt binder and fine aggregate. For instance, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency and the Federal Highway Administration about 100% of asphalt pavement is recycled, thus indicating high levels of asphalt reclamation.

The global Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Manufacturing market is primarily driven by rise in demand for petroleum products from developing nations and the expected return of stability in the global oil and gas pricing.

The global Asphalt, Lubricating Oil and Grease Manufacturing market report covers the following regions under the geographical analysis section: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa, South America, and Eastern Europe. Major countries under each of these regions are also covered under the country analysis chapters.

With increase in demand for petroleum products from developing nations and the expected return of stability in the global oil and gas pricing, the global Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Manufacturing market is expected to increase in potential and scope. TBRC’s report also covers the Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Manufacturing drivers and restraints in the market.

The global Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Manufacturing market’s segment shares in each geographic region are mentioned in the report, along with the historic and forecast growth rates for each segment presented visually with supporting reasons to justify the growth rates.

The top companies included in the global Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Manufacturing market report are Royal Dutch Shell, BP PLC, Gazprom Neft, CRH Plc, Owens Corning Sales LLC.

