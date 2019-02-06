Synthetic Diamonds Market to Grow at 7%, Extensive Industrial Applications to Drive Demand by 2025

Global Synthetic Diamond Market: Snapshot

Synthetic diamonds are laboratory-developed or research center created diamond, its chemical and physical properties look like to those of actual diamonds. Synthetic diamonds (laboratory -developed diamonds) are otherwise called cultured or cultivated diamonds. These are fabricated in the research facility by utilizing chemical vapor deposition (CVD) or high pressure high temperature (HPHT) forms.

The synthetic diamond market is divided based on the manufacturing process, product, application, type, and region. In terms of product, the market is segmented into dust, powder, bort, grit, and stone. On the basis of manufacturing process, the market is categorized as chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and high pressure high temperature (HPHT).

According to the type, market is classified into rough and polished. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as heat sinks / exchangers, gem, high-end electronics, machining and cutting tools, laser & X-ray, surgical machinery, quantum computing, medical, water treatment, optical, sensors & scanning, and electrical.

Rise in Industrial Usage of Synthetic Diamonds to Contribute in Market Growth

Synthetic diamonds display properties like real diamonds; thus, they are generally used in end-use enterprises which utilized diamonds. Surging demand regarding synthetic diamond in industrial usage will help the market of synthetic diamond.

Synthetic diamonds are generally used in PC chip creation, machine production, construction, mining activities, (for example, boring for minerals), stone cleaning and cutting, gem exploration, medical procedure, experimental physics, space science, and electronics.

Synthetic diamonds are additionally known for the utilization in oil and gas drills, since no other compound is fit for dealing with harsh situations. Synthetic diamond-based items are being utilized in household and industrial water treatment as well. Polycrystalline CVDs are a main segments in high-end amplifiers. Synthetic diamond locators of bright light particles are utilized at high-energy analysis services and are industrially accessible.

