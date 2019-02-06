Style & Society, a leading online Los Angeles magazine covering fashion, style, travel, entertainment and other areas of interest!

To know about the latest trends in fashion, style, travel, food and other areas of interest in Los Angeles you can consult an online publication named Style & Society Magazine, as it covers all the information under one roof. This online magazine is an elevated publication that covers the best and latest information in entertainment, food & drinks, events, travel, fashion, lifestyle, philanthropy, and other areas. Kinya Claiborne is the editor-in-chief and founder of this online publication who works dedicated with her team of other professional experts to cover and provide the hottest news/trends in the pop culture while covering other areas of interest to serve the taste of readers. Going through the website styleandsociety.com shall give you a better view of Style & Society and the news it covers related to fashion, travel destinations, red carpet events and much more.

There are other fashion/style magazines but if you are looking for one of the best online fashion magazine Los Angeles options then Style & Society magazine is a perfect option. It is an award-winning publication that has been nominated for Los Angeles Business Journal Women’s Council award as well as the Los Angeles Business Journal Fashion award for being a topmost company that drives economic growth in Los Angeles.

Other than being a leading fashion/style magazine this online magazine publication is also a leading Los Angeles travel magazine helps you to find top traveling destinations to make your tour memorable. You can go through the travel-related information as well as reviews to know about the best traveling places that are worth visiting via means of this online magazine. Other than this you can also explore entertainment, lifestyle, social calendar, videos, food & drinks and other areas of interest covered at this online magazine.

Other than going through the online magazine you can enroll to the online newsletter to get the latest information associated with entertainment, fashion, style, pop culture and much more, as you shall get the updated directly into your inbox. For further queries, you can drop an email, as email addresses are shared on the website for specific areas including general inquiries.

Contact Person: Kinya Claiborne

Company Name: STYLE & SOCIETY Magazine

Full Address: 123 S Figueroa St Ste 642, Los Angeles CA 90012

Postal Code: 90012

Phone No: 213-675-5445

Email-Id: info@styleandsociety.com

Website: http://styleandsociety.com