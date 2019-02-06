Radio Access Network Market Driver Analysis and Segmentation Forecast by 2023

The Radio Access Network Market constitutes the communication infrastructure, which helps establish the connection between mobile devices and the core network. The evolution in the connectivity technologies to introduce more advanced generations, such as 2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, and upcoming 5G, has led to the growth of the radio access network market. The radio access network market was valued USD 8.51 Billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% between 2018 and 2023. The base year considered for this study is 2017, and the forecast period is between 2018 and 2023. This report provides a detailed analysis of the radio access network market on the basis of communication infrastructure, connectivity technology, deployment location, and geography.

Objectives of the Study

To define, describe, and forecast the global radio access network market, in terms of value, on the basis of communication infrastructure, connectivity technology, deployment location, and geography

To forecast the market size for various segments with respect to 4 main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

To provide value chain analysis for the wireless infrastructure ecosystem including the radio access network market

To strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends and prospects, and their contribution to the total market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and detail the competitive landscape for the market players

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market rankings and core competencies

To provide the detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze the growth strategies such as acquisitions, product launches and developments, alliances and agreements, and partnerships and collaborations in the radio access network market

To map the competitive intelligence based on the company profiles, key player strategies, and game-changing developments such as product developments, collaborations, and acquisitions

5G to hold largest share of radio access network market by 2023

5G connectivity technology is expected to hold the largest size of the radio access network market by 2023. The market for the 5G would be driven by the proliferating demand for wireless broadband services, which require fast and high-capacity networks. The development of the 5G connectivity technology has been undertaken to address the growing demand for high-speed data communication. This would lead to the need for the related network infrastructure, which would drive the radio access network market in the near future.

Radio access network market for retail stores to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The radio access market for the retail stores deployment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The requirement of higher automation, faster processing, and improved customer experience would propel the growth of the market for retail deployment. Moreover, with the introduction of the 5G network, the retail sector is expected to adopt the next level of automation of services and warehouse management.

North America leads radio access network market in terms of value

North America held the largest share of the radio access network market in 2017. The factors such as increasing automation in various sectors, adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), increasing cellular M2M connections, and high demand for on-demand video services would drive the growth of the radio access network market in the region.

The companies profiled in this report are Huawei (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia Networks (Finland), ZTE (China), Samsung (South Korea), NEC (Japan), Cisco (US), Qualcomm (US), Intel (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Juniper Network (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) (US), Corning (US), AT&T (US), Verizon Communications (US), HUBER+SUHNER (Switzerland), CommScope (US), Airspan Networks (US), Qorvo (US), and LG Electronics (South Korea).

