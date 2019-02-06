Information Technology Market To Grow At A Higher Rate

The Business Research Company’s global information technology, covers the year-on-year growth of the global information technology historic and forecast growth. It also includes chapters on the information technology trends, geographical analysis, and competitive landscape.

The global information technology market is forecast to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of around 10 % to 2022.

Information Technology Trends

The convergence of library, museum and archive services is gaining popularity as they are inter-related in terms of their service offerings, and have therefore gained acceptance. Governments of both advanced and developing economies are framing policies which are positively impacting the IT sector either directly or indirectly. The Open Government Initiative introduced by President Obama of the USA in 2013 has scaled up the use of IT services and solutions across the health, energy, climate, education, finance, public safety and global development sectors

Technology companies with innovative products received high valuations over the past five years. Companies that offer diverse technology products and services to customers in multiple regions have received huge valuations. High valuations enabled companies to receive huge investments from investors. Investments were utilized to hire new talent and increase R&D spends to develop new products and services.

The global information technology is primarily driven by economic growth and government initiatives.

The global information technology market report covers the following regions under the geographical analysis section: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa, South America, and Eastern Europe. Major countries under each of these regions are also covered under the country analysis chapters.

With increasing number of smart cities and increased digital advertising revenues increase the global information technology is expected to increase in potential and scope. TBRC’s report also covers the global information technology market report drivers and restraints in the market.

The global information technology market segment shares in each geographic region are mentioned in the report, along with the historic and forecast growth rates for each segment presented visually with supporting reasons to justify the growth rates.

The top companies included in the global information technology report are AT&T, Apple, Verizon Communications Inc., China Mobile Ltd, Microsoft

