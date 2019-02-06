Global E-Liquids Market 2019 to 2024: deep analysis, business strategies, driving force & Key Digital

According to Acquire Market Research this study, E-liquid is the mixture used in vapor products such as e-cigarettes and generally consists of propylene glycol, glycerin, water, nicotine, and flavorings. While the ingredients vary the liquid typically contains 95% propylene glycol and glycerin.

Scope of the Report:

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 39.2% in 2017. Europe enjoys 27.1% market share.

Market competition is intense. Halo, VMR Product, Turning Points Brands, Nasty Juice, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Request Sample Report@ https://www.acquiremarketresearch.com/sample-request/267

The worldwide market for E-Liquids is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 26.6% over the next five years, will reach 4880 million US$ in 2024, from 1190 million US$ in 2019, according to study.

This report focuses on the E-Liquids in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Halo, VMR Product, Turning Points Brands, Nasty Juice, NicVape, Truvape, VaporCast, Space Jam, Kings Crest, Ripe Vapes, Nicquid, Dinner Lady, Vape Wild, Black Note, Halcyon Vapors …..

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

PG Base

VG Base

Blend PG & VG

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail

Online

More Info and TOC @ https://www.acquiremarketresearch.com/industry-reports/global-e-liquids-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions/267

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 E-Liquids Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 PG Base

1.2.2 VG Base

1.2.3 Blend PG & VG

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Retail

1.3.2 Online

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Halo