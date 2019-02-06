Germany Facility Management Market Size, Demand & Supply Analysis, Top Players and Opportunities, Forcasted till 2024

According to a recently published TechSci Research report, “Germany Facility Management Market By Service, By Application, By Spending Pattern, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024”, Germany facility management market is forecast to grow to $ 106 billion by 2024 on account of growing focus of foreign players towards integrated facility management services and increasing demand for customized facility management solutions. Moreover, backed by various government initiatives commercial and residential sector is growing in major cities of Germany. In 2018, commercial real estate sector grew by 6.7% on account of increasing investments in commercial properties and associated infrastructure in the country. A large demand for facility management services emanates from the country’s southwest region, followed by southeast region, due to high population density and rising demand for commercial and industrial properties in these regions.

Among services, property services accounted for the largest value share in Germany facility management market in 2018. The segment is likely to maintain its dominance during forecast period as well on account of growing demand for properties for offices & retail industry. By spending pattern, In-house activity accounts for the largest share in Germany facility management market, and this trend is expected to prevail during the forecast period.

“Growing demand for sustainable facility solutions along with rising technological integration resulting in high cost savings and return on investment is positively influencing Germany facility management market. Moreover, increasing merger & acquisition activities by international and domestic companies is further fuelling growth in the market. Additionally, rising focus towards green buildings is also expected to steer growth in Germany facility management market in the coming years.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

