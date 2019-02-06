Chloroacetyl Chloride Market : Outlook, Opportunity And Demand Analysis, Forecast 2025

These fumes are highly toxic if inhaled and are corrosive to metal. The chemical is bifunctional—the acyl chloride segment readily forms amide and ester compounds, while the other segment of the molecule forms other linkages, e.g. with amines. Chloroacetyl chloride is widely used in the manufacture of pesticides and pharmaceutical intermediates. It is also used as an intermediate in several important chemical products. However, implementation of stringent environmental and health regulations is likely to hamper the chloroacetyl chloride market.

The use of chloroacetyl chloride as an intermediate in the production of alachlor and butachlor is the leading application of the chemical. More than 100 million pounds of chloroacetyl chloride is consumed annually in the production of alachlor and butachlor. Alachlor is an herbicide from the chloroacetanilide family, while butachlor is an herbicide from the acetanilide family. Chloroacetyl chloride is employed as an intermediate for many syntheses; the most important one is to make adrenaline, chloroacetic acid esters, and anhydride.

Chloroacetyl chloride is also used in the synthesis of N-hydrazino acetyl-sulphonamides and for the chemical modification of poly(glycidyl methacrylate). In the medicinal field, chloroacetyl chloride is used in experiments studying the in vitro metabolism of chloroacetamide herbicides by rat and human liver microsomes. Chloroacetyl chloride can also be employed to produce derivatives of quinolone that have antileishmanial activity. It is also employed in the manufacture of phenacyl chloride, a chemical intermediate that is used as a lachrymator agent (commonly known as tear gas).

Rapid growth in population across the world has necessitated the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides in farming in order to increase crop production and meet the rising demand for food. Rise in demand for pesticides is expected to boost the demand for chloroacetyl chloride. Asia Pacific is the key producer of chloroacetyl chloride. Among countries in the region, China is an important producer of chloroacetyl chloride.