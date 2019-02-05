UAE Education Market, Market Research Report, Industry Research Report, Education Market In UAE, Industry In UAE : Ken Research

The report titled “UAE Education Market Outlook to 2023 – By K-12, Higher Education, E-Learning & Test-Preparation, Adult Education and Vocational and Training)” provides information on UAE Education sector by industry revenue and number of enrollments. By Type Education (K12, Vocational and Technical, Higher Education, Test Preparation, Adult Education, E Learning, and K12 by (Private and Public) by (Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Al Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah) by KG, Cycle 1 (1st to 5th std), Cycle 2 (6th to 9th std), Secondary (10th to 12th), and Religious, by (Non-Emirati and Emirati). Technical and Vocational further segmented by (Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Al Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah) and by Male and Female, Test Preparation Market by IELTS, GMAT, GRE, TOEFL and SAT. E-learning by (Technology and Content), by (Multimedia, Online Test, Open Courseware and online tutoring platforms and doubt resolution forums ), by (Audio-Video Blend, Video, Audio and Text). By Adult Education in Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras-Al-Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain and Sharjah by Male and Female and by level of entry First, Second and Secondary Stage. By Higher Education (Male and Female) by (Business & Economics, Engineering, Foundations, Human & Social Sciences, Communication & Media Sciences, Sharia & Law, Information Technology, Environment & Health Sciences, Medical Sciences, Education, Arts & Design, Undeclared Major, Sciences, Foreign Languages, and Food & Agriculture), (Private and Public)

The report concludes with market projections and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions. The report is useful for Private Investor, Global Test Preparation Centers, E-learning Service Providers, VC Firms, Existing Players for Expansion to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Market Overview: Strong government support over the past few years has led to the continuous growth of education sector by inviting private players to enter the market. UAE education has witnessed healthy growth during the last five years preceding 2018. The growing concern for quality education by the education sector in the country encouraged the government to allocate AED 10.4 billion for education and training during its 2018 budget. Government support and investment led to the expansion of the existing players and the entrance of new players to cater the growing number of students, thereby adding to the revenues of the industry during the review period.

UAE Education Industry

The education industry in the country was dominated by the revenues generated from increased enrollments along with gradual rise in fee by private players during 2018. K-12 schools contributed highest share to the overall revenues during the same year. The second highest revenue share was contributed by the higher education sector in the UAE. E-Learning market is the fast emerging segment and is increasing its revenue coming from various conventional education system. The test preparation market is largely driven by increased competition and willingness for pursuing higher education from the most elite institute.

UAE K-12 Education Market

The K-12 industry in the UAE comprises of kindergarten, primary, intermediate and secondary level of education where children in the age group 4 to 17 years obtain their basic level of education. The public schools in the country have witnessed slower growth in terms of number of enrollments as compared to private schools. The highest number of enrollments was in Cycle 1 (primary) level of schooling. It was followed by intermediate level of schooling. It was followed by KG level and secondary level of education. The K-12 education in UAE is quite evenly distributed in terms of male and female ratio. The number of Non Emirati students exceeds the number of Emirati students K-12 schools across UAE. The only reason for this is the larger expatriate population in the country as compared to the native population. In 2018, in terms of K-12 education market revenue, Dubai contributed the largest share while Umm All Quwain contributed the least revenue share to the overall market. Unequal concentration of population, number of schools and subsequently unequally distribution of enrollments are the primary factors for this stark difference in overall revenues

UAE E-Learning Market

E-Learning industry in the UAE is still in its early growth stage. In 2018, the technology market had a more than half of the share in the overall E-Learning market in UAE. Educational infrastructural developments have propagated the widespread use of smart E-Learning products by students at all grades/ stages of education, which in turn has augmented the demand for new and innovative technological solutions being developed for the E-Learning industry in UAE. Although, the revenues have grown significantly, the market share of content services has decreased owing to the introduction of disruptive technological tools being introduced in the market. The market share of the K-12 sector in the overall E-Learning market in UAE was highest and is followed by higher education.

UAE Test Preparation Industry

The overall test preparation market in UAE has grown at a healthy rate in the last few years and is mainly driven by the expat students who prepare for taking admission among the best institutes in the world. IELTS contributed more than a third of the test preparation market revenues in 2018. It is followed by the SAT test preparation and GMAT test preparation.

UAE Vocational and Technical Training Industry

The establishment of vocational and technical institutes offering high quality programs has led to high competition and demand in the labor market. The overall enrollment in vocational courses across UAE has increased from 2013 to 2018. It is largely driven by male students. UAE has been segmented into 9 education zones and the highest number of enrollments has been in Abu Dhabi followed by Al Ain and Ajman.

UAE Adult Education Market Size

The number of enrollments in adult education centers has been highly volatile in the past few years. In 2014, the enrollment in adult education centres was highest but decreased in the year 2015 and 2016. The total number of enrollments in the secondary stage was highest and is followed by elementary stage in the overall enrollments in adult education centres across UAE. Abu Dhabi had highest number of enrollments. The number of adult education centres has remained the same in Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah. While the number of centres in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman have decreased. The number of female enrollments is less than males, however the enrollment of females in adult education courses has been constantly increasing.

UAE Higher Education Market

The higher education market in UAE has witnessed significant growth in its revenues in the past five years. The overall revenues have grown along with the number of enrollments in Higher Education Institutes at all level during 2018. Women pursuing their higher education in the country constituted around more than half of the total share.

Abu Dhabi being the largest Emirate and having the largest population along with number of higher education institutes had highest number of enrollments in 2018. Although the government is making efforts to promote higher education across UAE, Emirates like Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah are lagging behind. Enrollments were highest in business, economics and engineering.

Key Target Audience

• Private Investor

• Global Test Preparation Centers

• E-learning Service Providers

• VC Firms

• Existing Players for Expansion

Time Period Captured in the Report:

2013-2018 – Historical Period

2019-2023 – Future Forecast

Major Companies Covered:

• Gems group

• Taleem

• Princeton Review

• Blackboard

• Amideast

• Option Training Institute

• The British Council

• Brighter Prep

• Meccademia

• Regulatory Bodies For Education Sector in UAE and Different Emirates

• UAE Education Market Future Projections, 2018P-2023E

• Investment Model

• Analyst Recommendation

