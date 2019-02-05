Tired of Tossing and Turning in Search of Sleep? Buy Sleeping Pills Online Now

Do you constantly find yourself struggling to fall asleep at bedtime? Do you spend hours counting the clock, getting increasingly anxious as time passes and you realise how much sleep you are missing out on? And do you frequently wake far earlier than desired?

If your answer to any of the above questions is “YES”, then you are likely suffering from insomnia. Insomnia is a serious sleep disorder involving all of the above symptoms occurring on a regular basis. Fortunately, you can find relief from this terrible sleep disorder by taking the right UK Sleeping Pills. Different medications work for different people, so it is important to find one that works for you.

Before delving further into how to access these medications, let us take a closer look at other impairing sleep disorders that can wreak havoc on an individual’s physical and mental health.

Common Sleep Disorders

Sleep apnoea

Sleep apnoea is characterised by breathing difficulties during sleep. This can either take the form of extremely shallow breathing or entirely ceased breathing and is therefore one of the more dangerous sleep disorders.

Sleep apnoea occurs for two reasons. The first is because the brain fails to send the automatic signal to the lungs to keep breathing, and the second is because there is an obstruction in the central airway that prevents sufficient air from being delivered to the lungs. The result is laboured, shallow breathing.

Although individuals suffering from sleep apnoea are often unaware they even have it, it can be identified from the following symptoms: loud snoring, gasping for air during sleep, waking up with a headache or a dry mouth, struggling to focus when awake, and daytime drowsiness.

Restless leg syndrome (RLS)

RLS is characterised by the compulsive need to move the legs during sleep or periods of rest. The urge to move the limbs is born out of the desire to relieve uncomfortable sensations felt in the legs, making RLS both a nerve disorder and a sleep disorder. RLS sufferers describe these sensations as “uncomfortable”, “pins and needles”, and “itching”.

Some people with RLS experience the symptoms as mild or manageable, while others report finding it unbearable. For most cases of RLS, the uncomfortable sensation is usually at its peak during the night or during periods of rest.

While there is no known cause of RLS, there are several factors associated with it including genetics, certain chronic diseases (such as kidney failure, diabetes, and Parkinson’s disease), pregnancy, and some medications (including some antidepressants and antihistamines).

REM sleep behaviour disorder (RBD)

RBD involves the tendency of an individual to act out their dreams at night, resulting in a range of bizarre and disruptive sleep behaviours including sleep talking, calling or shouting out, lashing out suddenly, and even sleep walking.

RBD can be dangerous for the individual suffering from it as they are at risk of tripping over furniture and other items lying around if they get out of bed while asleep. RBD can also be dangerous for the individual’s bed partner as they are at risk of being injured by the person with RBD while they are thrashing around during sleep.

RBD is caused by an abnormality that occurs during the REM phase of sleep. The REM sleep phase is strongly associated with dreaming. This is why, for normal people, the brain induces a state of temporary paralysis during REM sleep precisely to prevent dream enactment from occurring. But for people with RBD, the brain fails to induce this paralysis which is why dream enactment occurs.

