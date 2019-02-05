The Natural Gas Distribution Market To Grow At A Higher Rate

The Business Research Company’s Natural Gas Distribution global market covers the year-on-year growth of the global Natural Gas Distribution market historic and forecast growth. It also includes chapters on the Natural Gas Distribution market trends, geographical analysis, and competitive landscape.

The global natural gas distribution market size is expected to reach $570 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period.

Natural Gas Distribution Market Trends

The natural gas distribution market consists of sales of natural gas by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate gas distribution systems (e.g., mains, meters) including gas marketers that buy gas from the well and sell it to a distribution system, gas brokers or agents that arrange the sale of gas over gas distribution systems operated by others and establishments that transmit and distribute gas to final consumers.

Advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) for gas investment in energy efficiency programs continue to rise and acoustic leak detection technology for gas pipelines are the major trends witnessed in the global natural gas distribution market.

The global Natural Gas Distribution market is primarily driven economic growth, greater availability of natural gas, and natural gas prices fell due to oversupply and weak demand.

The global Natural Gas Distribution market report covers the following regions under the geographical analysis section: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa, South America, and Eastern Europe. Major countries under each of these regions are also covered under the country analysis chapters.

With in demand for natural gas from households and power generation companies around the world, which use natural gas for domestic and commercial purposes, the global Natural Gas Distribution market is expected to increase in potential and scope. TBRC’s report also covers the Natural Gas Distribution drivers and restraints in the market.

The global Natural Gas Distribution market’s segment shares in each geographic region are mentioned in the report, along with the historic and forecast growth rates for each segment presented visually with supporting reasons to justify the growth rates.

The top companies included in the global Natural Gas Distribution market report are Centrica, Tokyo Gas, Osaka Gas, GAIL India, Gas Natural Fenosa, UGI, Sempra Energy, Atmos Energy, NiSource, and Towngas.

