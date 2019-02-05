SCR Power Controller Market Growth and Analysis by Recent Trends and Development to 2023

The SCR Power Controller Market is estimated to be worth USD 130.6 Million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 171.3 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.62% between 2017 and 2023. The growth of this market is propelled by the rising demand for digitization of SCR power controllers across various applications. SCR power controllers are used for temperature regulation. These devices serve industrial processes in which electrical heating is involved. SCR power controllers are used in industries such as glass, chemicals, metals, plastics, textile, semiconductor, and food & beverages. Companies offering SCR power controller products have adopted the strategies of product launches and developments to compete with each other.

Eurotherm, by Schneider Electric, offers power controllers that are used to control the distribution of energy across different loads in-plant installations. Eurotherm also offers solid state relays, power switches, and I/O (input/output) modules, among many other products. The SCR power controller has current rating ranging up to thousand amperes based on the application. The SCR power controller product line consists of EFit, EPack, and EPower controllers.

Advanced Energy Industries (US) has a very strong presence in the SCR power controller market owing to core competencies and a wide geographic presence. The company has one of the most comprehensive and advanced product portfolios of SCR power controllers in the market, which helps users to optimize their processes and achieve energy efficiency. It offers single-phase, two-phase, and three-phase digital power controllers. Recently, in 2015, the company launched the series of Thyro PX SCR thyristor power controllers.

The company offers many power controller products, along with power control accessories, such as thyristor switch, bus modules, adaptors, and cables. The R&D expenditure in the FY 2016 was 9.2% of the total revenue, spending a significant amount on research and development. With a strong supply chain and distribution network, the company can strengthen its position in the SCR power controller market by launching new products. Gefran (Italy) operates in 3 main business areas: industrial sensors, automation components, and drives for electric motors. The group offers a complete range of products for numerous automation applications. The company has generated 71% of its revenues from abroad.

The company offers advanced power controllers, solid state power units, and solid state relays through its Automation business segment. The company launched Gefran GFW power controllers in May 2017, with more comprehensive functions having a current range from 400 A to 600 A in 690 V, ideal for high-power applications. It is a well-known and accepted brand in Europe with a strong brand positioning.

The SCR power controller ecosystem comprises suppliers of the components, manufacturers, assemblers, distributors, and end users. Major players involved in the SCR power controller market are Honeywell (US), Schneider Electric (France), ABB (Switzerland), Omron (Japan), Advanced Energy Industries (US), Chromalox (US), Gefran (Italy), JUMO (Germany), CD Automation (Italy), and Control Concepts (US).

Target Audience of the Report:

Suppliers of SCR power controllers

Suppliers of industrial heaters

Component manufacturers

Distributors and resellers

End-user industries such as glass, chemicals, metals, oil & gas, food & beverages, plastics, and semiconductor

System integrators

Technology investors

This study answers several questions for stakeholders, primarily the market segments to focus on in the next 2 to 5 years for prioritizing efforts and investments.

