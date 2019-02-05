Precast Construction Market Supply, Sales, Revenue and Forecast from to 2016-2024

Precast Construction Market: Overview

Precast construction is a type of construction, wherein pre cast (any material that is in its final shape before being positioned at its original location) construction structures are used. Concrete, and steel in some cases, is generally used in precast construction. These structures are manufactured beforehand in a plant, which is located away from the actual construction site. These precast construction components are then transported and later assembled mechanically with the help of anchor bolts at the actual construction site. High early strength cement is cured with the help of steam curing and casts can be formed within a duration of 24 hours.

Buildings can be constructed faster and at a much cheaper rates through precast construction. Components used for precast construction are generally standardized. This helps in providing better quality to structures as compared to site-cast concrete, as they are manufactured in a controlled condition.

Precast construction components are more durable and hence can also be reused later. Controlled conditions while manufacturing precast allows better control of surface finishes. Compared to site-cast, precast construction components can be erected faster and are affected less by adverse weather conditions, making it comparatively safer.

Precast components in construction are used for residential as well as nonresidential complexes. Among nonresidential complexes, these components are useful in the construction of stadiums, parking lots of shopping complexes, bridges, etc.

Precast Construction: Market Trends

Precast construction components are used for structures such as walls, staircases, girders, lintels, floors & roofs, beams & columns, and paving slabs. The use of precast components in beams and columns is increasing due to the change in the preferences of builders and contractors.

The use of precast construction components in the non-residential sector is expected to rise in the near future. The precast construction market is expected to expand at a rapid pace due to the increasing demand for new construction across the globe. During the recent times, there has been an increase in the investments in public and the private infrastructure sectors in major economies. This is expected to drive the market for precast construction in the next few years.

The ease associated with the use of precast components, its advantages over onsite components and rapid rate of urbanization and industrialization at the global level are the major factors augmenting the precast construction market.

Precast Construction Market: Region-wise Outlook

The market for precast construction is well established in the region of Asia Pacific due to high rate of urbanization and industrialization. The lifestyle of the population in the region has been improving. This has resulted in higher investments in housing plans. In turn, this is boosting the market for precast construction.

North America and Europe follow Asia Pacific in the precast construction market. The precast construction market in Asia Pacific has been expanding significantly due to the increase in construction activities in mature and developed countries such as China, Russia, Japan, India, and South Africa.

The precast construction market is in the developmental stage in Middle East & Africa. It is expected to expand in the next few years at a faster rate. The precast construction market in Latin America is anticipated to expand at a comparatively slower rate.

Precast Construction Market: Key Players

Major players operating in the precast construction market include Larsen and Toubro Limited, Balfour Beatty plc, Acs actividades de construcción y servicios, S.A, Red Sea Housing Services, Komatsu Ltd., Julius Berger Nigeria Plc., Taisei Corporation, and Bouygues Construction.

