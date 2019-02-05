Pharmaceutical Logistics Market by Type, Application – Forecast to 2025

Logistics is a process combined with different processes like; acquiring, storing & transportation of resources. Logistics management includes various prospective studies like; identifying potential of suppliers & distributors also checking their accessibility & effectiveness. Pharmaceutical Logistics is medical logistics which involves; surgical & medical supplies, various products needed by doctors & nurses, medical equipments & devices, etc. as it is related to health & lives of patients. Pharmaceutical Logistics use in growing due to; increase in demand for healthcare products for home, increased fast track assistance, simple communication ways, rise in tie-ups & acquisition, decrease in the cost of packaging, etc. Therefore, the Pharmaceutical Logistics Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.

The global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market is based on segment, by Type Of Logistics the market is segmented into Integrated Logistics, Overland, Seafreight and Airfreight, and by Procedure the market is segmented into Handling Systems, Retrieval Systems, Picking and Storage.

The major market player included in this report are: Air Cargo, Agility And Genco, Kerry Logistics, Tnt Express, Fedex, Deutsche Post Dhl, Uti Pharma, World Courier Management, Ceva, Marken, Lifeconex, Db Schenker, Versacold, United Parcel Service Of America Inc., Nordic Cold Storage, Air Canada Cargo, Sofr

On a global front, the Pharmaceutical Logistics Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA).

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market, By Type Of Logistics

• Integrated Logistics

• Overland

• Seafreight

• Airfreight

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market, By Procedure

• Handling Systems

• Retrieval Systems

• Picking

• Storage

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. SWOT Analysis

