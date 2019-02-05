Parker Jewish Institute Announces Grand Re-Opening Of New Indian Cultural Unit

New Hyde Park, NY — Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation recently held a Grand Re-Opening Ceremony of their new Indian Cultural Unit, dedicated to enhancing quality of life for patients, residents and families. The dedicated unit was recently treated to a complete makeover, featuring culturally sensitive, art, interior design and décor. Whether you’re at Parker for Short Term Rehab or Long Term Care, Parker helps you feel at home.

According to Michael N. Rosenblut, Parker’s President and CEO. “Parker’s newly renovated space is designed to meet the needs of Queens and Nassau’s growing Indian population. There is Indian-inspired décor and artwork, celebrating India’s cultural heritage, scheduled Indian recreational activities and entertainment, Indian newspapers and movies and of course, traditional Indian meals made fresh daily, prepared by our chefs,” he added.

In addition, the unit is staffed by clinical and front line staff fluent in Indian languages, delivering the excellent care every day that Parker is known for in the community.

Several team members at Parker coordinated the efforts to implement this new Cultural Unit. Tara Buonocore-Rut, Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy, commented, “It was such an uplifting experience to be involved in selecting colors and artifacts for the unit, and to know that it represents so much to our Indian families.”

Buonocore-Rut commended Saroj Shah, MD, a retired OBGYN, along with her husband Indravadan Shah, MD, a retired Surgeon, who together led a committee of local Indian doctors and professionals who worked on the development and planning for Parker’s new Indian Cultural Unit.

For more information on Parker’s Indian Cultural Unit, please call 1-877-727-5373.

Photo Caption- (Indian Committee): The “Committee for Indian Initiative” at Parker Jewish Institute.