Medical Power Supply Market, By Application

According to the new market research report “Medical Power Supply Market by Current Type (AC-DC Power Supply), Application (Monitoring Equipment (MRI, ECG, EEG, PET, Multiparameter Monitor, Ultrasound, X-ray, MEG), Construction (Enclosed, External), Power Ranges (200w) – Global Forecast to 2022″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints/challenges, and opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world (RoW).

The base year considered for the study is 2016 and the forecast for the market size is provided for the period between 2017 and 2022. In the current market scenario, there is a growing demand for power supply for medical devices. The objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the market based on current type, construction, application, power ranges, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market. This report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments of the key players in terms of market developments, product portfolios, and financials.

In this report, the global medical power supply market is segmented based on current type, construction, application, power range, and region. Based on current type, the global market is segmented into AC-DC power supply and DC-DC power supply. In 2017, AC-DC power supply is expected to account for the largest share of the global market, in terms of value market. The advantages of AC-DC over DC-DC power supply, such as low energy consumption, low risk of current leakage, and greater efficiency, are driving the growth of the AC-DC power supply market.

Browse and in-depth TOC on “ Medical Power Supply Market”

145 – Tables

30 – Figures

167 – Pages

View more detailed TOC @

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/medical-power-supply-market-1208.html

In 2016, in terms of value, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global medical power supply market, followed by Asia, Europe, and RoW. In terms of volume and value market, the Asia region is expected to register the highest growth rate from 2017 to 2022. Presence of a large number of market players and increasing installations of medical equipment are the major factors fueling the growth of the global market in the Asian region.

Key Players

The key players in the medical power supply market are CUI, Inc. (U.S.), XP Power (Singapore), Spellman High Voltage Electronics Corporation (U.S.), Delta, Electronics (Taiwan), and Astrodyne TDI Power Supplies & EMI Filters (U.S.).



Discount Available on Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/discountreports.asp?id=1208

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact Us:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com