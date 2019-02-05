GPON Market Analysis, Share Segmented Outlook And Overview Research by 2023

The overall GPON Technology Market was valued at USD 6.71 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 11.07 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.45% during the forecast period. This report provides the market size and describes the growth potential of the GPON technology market across different segments such as component, technology, application, vertical, and geography. The study identifies and analyzes the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges for the market. It also profiles the key players operating in the GPON technology market. Factors such as the high demand for GPON for triple-play services, increasing demand for high-speed broadband services, advancements in GPON technology, and demand for scalability in mobile backhaul networks are expected to propel the growth of the overall GPON technology market. The base year considered for the study is 2016, and the market size forecast is provided for the period between 2017 and 2023.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast the GPON technology market begins with capturing data on key vendor revenues through secondary research. The secondary sources include Fiber Broadband Association, The Fiber Optic Association, The Optical Society, Fiber to the Home Council, The International Telecom Union, Telecommunications Industry Association, Wireless Broadband Alliance, and Association for Passive Optical LAN; annual reports, press releases, investor presentations of companies; white papers, journals, and certified publications; and articles from recognized authors, websites, directories, and databases. The vendor offerings have also been taken into consideration to determine the market segmentation. The bottom-up procedure has been employed to arrive at the size of the overall GPON technology market from the revenue of the key players in the market.

After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with key industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments. The breakdown of the profiles of primary respondents is depicted in the figure below.

Optical network terminal expected to hold the largest market share between 2017 and 2023

Optical network terminal (ONT), also known as optical network unit (ONU), is an important networking hardware installed at the user premise for the transmission of traffic through GPON. Its main function is to convert optical signal transmitted via optical fiber to electrical signals that are forwarded to business and residential users. The GPON technology market is expected to be led by the ONT component in terms of volume and value during the forecast period. Further, the increasing number of users availing data, video, and voice services is expected to propel the ONT component market growth further.

GPON technology market for mobile backhaul application expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Among the optical fiber technologies available for mobile backhaul, GPON is increasingly being deployed because of its capability to allow telecom operators to increase their bandwidth capacity, maintain the quality of service and reliability, and reduce the operational cost. The additional benefits offered by GPON for the mobile backhaul application include efficient topology, minimal hardware requirement, scalability, redundancy, and synergy using the existing fixed line access. The increasing adoption of GPON for mobile backhauling makes the economies of GPON more attractive to network operators. The additional benefits offered by GPON, including the increasing penetration of 4G and 5G mobile services, are expected to play a key role in increasing the demand for GPON for mobile backhaul applications.

Market in Rest of the World expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Rest of the World comprises South America, the Middle East, and Africa, which are the potential markets for GPON technology. The increasing subscription base of FTTH users in South American countries is driving the growth of the GPON technology market in this region. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Turkey are some of the prominent countries witnessing increasing demand for GPON technology in the Middle East. The increasing investment of telecom companies in Africa’s optical network has resulted in the growth of the GPON technology market in this region.

The major companies involved in the development and supply of GPON technology include Huawei (China), Nokia (Finland), ZTE (China), FiberHome (China), Calix (US), ADTRAN (US), DASAN Zhone (US), Cisco (US), NEC (Japan), Allied Telesis (Japan), Iskratel (Slovenia), Unizyx (Taiwan), and Alphion (US). EcoNet (Taiwan), Shenzhen Gigalight (China), Shenzhen C-Data (China), GponDoctor (Spain), and NCIS Group Australia) are the five key innovators considered in the GPON technology market.

